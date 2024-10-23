Everything You Need To Know About Clarifying Hair Products

Fancy/Veer/Corbis / Getty Images

When it comes to hair care, wash days are pretty sacred. Most of us have a thorough routine down to a tee. Though the routine is important, whether three steps or 10, the products you incorporate are even more crucial. Shampoos, conditioners, and leave-in treatments are a given, but clarifying hair products should also be on your radar. They have a myriad of benefits—“including adding shine and longevity to your silk press,” says Renee Gadar, Aveda’s global artistic director of texture.

Walking down the hair care aisle, you’ll probably notice a slew of clarifying shampoos. These formulas are great for deeply cleaning your strands, but they’re not the only kind of clarifying hair care product. The category is filled with variation, making them ideal for every routine. The key is finding the right one.

Below, we spoke with three industry experts to learn everything there is to know about clarifying products—their favorite products included.

What are clarifying hair products?

Clarifying hair products are designed to remove buildup on the scalp and around the roots of the hair. In terms of shampoos, “this means that the formula has more cleansing agents like surfactants,” says Gadar. Formulation plays a major role in clarifying products.

According to Shab Caspara, trichologist, and hair growth expert, “clarifying products are formulated without any additional moisturizing or nourishing ingredients found in shampoo and typically use more effective cleansing agents, not ideal for daily use. Resurfacing or exfoliating ingredients are a prime example. Marie Averion, director of product development & clinical affairs at The Rootist, adds that “apple cider vinegar and AHAs, like glycolic and lactic acid, are some of the most common ingredients found in clarifying hair products.”

Outside of typical wash-day products, Averion notes that certain tools can also be considered clarifying. “Scalp massagers are the most notable because they provide a bit more exfoliation to help better loosen buildup and distribute products evenly,” she says.

What are the benefits of clarifying hair products?

Buildup is a common issue that occurs naturally from styling products, dead skin cells, dirt, and natural oils. “Over time it creates a filmy residue that can dull your hair and prevent other products from reaching your scalp,” says Averion. Shampoos are designed to cleanse and fortify your hair but aren’t powerful enough to break down debris on the scalp. That’s where a clarifying product comes in. Like a face scrub or chemical exfoliant, these products gently remove buildup and deeply clean your scalp. “This encourages cell turnover for renewed scalp health and helps prevent follicle-clogging to promote hair growth,” says Caspara.

01 01 Biotera Intensive 2:1 Scalp Scrub & Shampoo “Everyone, oily roots or not, should be using a clarifying product to deep-clean their scalp. This two-in-one gently exfoliates the scalp with the use of apricot seeds and scalp-friendly ingredients all while removing oil and product buildup without damaging your hair,” says Caspara. She recommends adding this to your routine on a weekly or biweekly basis. Available at www.amazon.com 10 Shop Now 02 02 Raw Sugar Vinegar Hair Rinse “Natural and protective styles can both benefit from a targeted clarifying product to keep your scalp clean and healthy,” says Averion. This rinse harnesses the power of herbs like rosemary and mint and blends it with mint and apple cider vinegar to create a potent hair rinse. It cleanses the scalp without stripping it of natural oils and can even be used as a shampoo alternative. The nozzle is also perfect for cleansing box braids and other braided hairstyles. Available at rawsugarliving.com 10 Shop Now 03 03 Canopy Filtered Showerhead This filtered showerhead does more than transform your shower experience. The handheld design has a unique massager attachment that uses jets to invigorate the scalp and help stimulate healthy hair growth. Essentially, it works double time to massage your scalp and deeply clean your hair at the roots. Available at getcanopy.co 150 Shop Now 04 04 Aveda Scalp Solutions Exfoliating Scalp Treatment For curly and coily textures, Gadar recommends this scalp treatment to remove buildup and excess oil. “When clarifying textured hair, it’s important to strike a balance between maintenance of the scalp and retention of moisture and conditioning properties on the hair shaft. This treatment treats the scalp and removes surface pollution without disrupting the hair itself,” she says. Available at www.aveda.com 53 Shop Now 05 05 Conair Triple-Action Scalp Care Triple-Action Bristle Brush This little tool is great for massaging the scalp while you’re shampooing. “It increases blood circulation and effectively cleanses your roots and the surface of your hair. It’s the same idea as a weekly exfoliation for your skin, but instead, you’re deep cleaning your scalp and encouraging cell turnover for renewed scalp health, ” says Caspara Available at www.conair.com 6 Shop Now 06 06 The Rootist Clarify Balancing Serum for Oily Scalp Scalp serums can help soothe an itchy scalp and keep excess oil production at bay. This serum uses salicylic acid to minimize oils without drying out your scalp, keeping your microbiome well balanced. Use it after washing your hair on a clean scalp or during the week to loosen buildup before wash day. Available at therootist.com 48 Shop Now

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on the links we provide, we may receive compensation.