Everything You Need To Know About Clarifying Hair Products

Three experts remind us that clarifying hair products aren’t just limited to shampoos.
By Jessica Fields ·

When it comes to hair care, wash days are pretty sacred. Most of us have a thorough routine down to a tee. Though the routine is important, whether three steps or 10, the products you incorporate are even more crucial. Shampoos, conditioners, and leave-in treatments are a given, but clarifying hair products should also be on your radar. They have a myriad of benefits—“including adding shine and longevity to your silk press,” says Renee Gadar, Aveda’s global artistic director of texture.

Walking down the hair care aisle, you’ll probably notice a slew of clarifying shampoos. These formulas are great for deeply cleaning your strands, but they’re not the only kind of clarifying hair care product. The category is filled with variation, making them ideal for every routine. The key is finding the right one. 

Below, we spoke with three industry experts to learn everything there is to know about clarifying products—their favorite products included.

What are clarifying hair products?

Clarifying hair products are designed to remove buildup on the scalp and around the roots of the hair. In terms of shampoos, “this means that the formula has more cleansing agents like surfactants,” says Gadar. Formulation plays a major role in clarifying products. 

According to Shab Caspara, trichologist, and hair growth expert, “clarifying products are formulated without any additional moisturizing or nourishing ingredients found in shampoo and typically use more effective cleansing agents, not ideal for daily use. Resurfacing or exfoliating ingredients are a prime example. Marie Averion, director of product development & clinical affairs at The Rootist, adds that “apple cider vinegar and AHAs, like glycolic and lactic acid, are some of the most common ingredients found in clarifying hair products.”

Outside of typical wash-day products, Averion notes that certain tools can also be considered clarifying. “Scalp massagers are the most notable because they provide a bit more exfoliation to help better loosen buildup and distribute products evenly,” she says.

What are the benefits of clarifying hair products?

Buildup is a common issue that occurs naturally from styling products, dead skin cells, dirt, and natural oils. “Over time it creates a filmy residue that can dull your hair and prevent other products from reaching your scalp,” says Averion. Shampoos are designed to cleanse and fortify your hair but aren’t powerful enough to break down debris on the scalp. That’s where a clarifying product comes in. Like a face scrub or chemical exfoliant, these products gently remove buildup and deeply clean your scalp. “This encourages cell turnover for renewed scalp health and helps prevent follicle-clogging to promote hair growth,” says Caspara.

