Cicely Tyson’s Best Beauty Moments

Cicely Tyson is undoubtedly one of the original glamour girls. Whether on-screen or in real life, the star was always switching up her hair, experimenting with different makeup looks, and being completely unafraid to try new things.

That attitude towards beauty lasted through her final days, where just days before her death CBS News aired a recent interview with Gayle King. In it, Tyson wore a chic, cropped wig, paired with lavender-hued eyeshadow to coordinate with her deep purple sweater, a dark coral sweeping of blush, and a barely-there berry lip.

And while that may have been her last display of dedication to always looking her best, that, and numerous other standout beauty moments from the actress extraordinaire will be forever cherished. Ahead, a crop of some of our favorites that further reinforce that when it came to this hair and makeup game, nobody was doing it like Tyson.