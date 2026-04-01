9 Times Ciara Miller Embodied Style & Grace

Courtesy of Don Nixon

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After weeks of speculation, Ciara Miller, a cast member in the reality TV show Summer House, just found out her best friend and co-star Amanda Batula is dating her ex, West Wilson. But, just how she’s handling the news, which was officially confirmed today in a joint statement from the couple, Miller has long handled herself with beauty, style, and grace.

From a L’Oreal partnership to interviewing fellow celebrities on the red carpet, the Summer House star is talented and a sight for sore eyes. On this year’s Oscars red carpet, for one, she held The Cut’s mic to interview stars like Sinners’ Jayme Lawson. All of whom were mesmerized by her glistening skin and deeply sensual eyes, which often require nothing but black mascara.

The same goes for her looks on the front row at fashion week. At LaQuan Smith, she opted for mascara only and a single forehead curl to complement her sculptural hairdo. Over at Tory Burch, it was an effortlessly chic updo, nose highlight, and French tips that rested her case for beauty. Other times, her power bob stops us in our tracks—like at Glamour’s Women Of The Year Awards.

In her most recent beauty look, she interviewed stars at the season 2 premiere of Friends & Neighbors in deep French tips and silky black curls, which has turned into a signature for the star. And, that also meant an Instagram caption with the perfect response to the shocking scandal: “If you can’t trust your Friends & Neighbors, who can you trust?”

Below, take notes on some of Ciara Miller’s most iconic beauty and style moments.