Christian Siriano’s SS25 NYFW Show Delivered Dark Fairy Princess Beauty

Christian Siriano’s models were giving dark fairies in an enchanted garden at his SS25 NYFW show. To bring the vision to life, the fashion designer teamed up with celebrity hairstylist Lacy Redway and celebrity makeup artist Vincent Oquendo for smokey makeup and pulled back hair to pair with the plush silhouettes.

“We’re doing this fairy dust wave,” Redway tells ESSENCE. “I want to keep some light airiness to the hair and just sprinkle prairie dust all over the room.” The celebrity hairstylist used TRESemmé Mega Control Hair Gel which she calls “the hero” for the hair look. She also used the TRESemmé Heat Protect Spray and TRESemmé Extra Hold Hair Mousse. Overall the look was a nod to all things Y2K thanks to side parts.

As for Redway’s technique? She sectioned a little bit of hair out in the front with a diagonal part. Then, she blow dried the hair. “Once the hair is smooth, we blow dry behind the ears as well.” For a fairy dusty effect, she added the mega control gel and glitter to the hair.

Oquendo called the makeup look a “moonlit smoke show.” He leaned into the 1920’s-inspired look after noticing Redway went for a gorgeous finger wave hairstyle. “Fairies are kind of beautiful, menacing creatures,” says Oquendo. “You can see lots of depth, lots of blend, but it’s that 20 shade. So we did layers on layers.”

For the eye, Oquendo wanted to give off a “dangerous, beautiful” feeling. He used four different liner pencils. He started with the black liner pencil on the waterline. “I do a pointed winged eyeliner on the inside, and we drop it down and go straight on the outside.” Before pressing the concealer onto the skin, he warmed it up with his fingertips. He finished it off with a powder. “It’s all about those layers on layers.”

Oquendo also shared his pro-tip for how you can do this look at home. “If you have to work one eye at a time, you don’t have as much time before they set,” says Oquendo. “Go right in with the powder and set it so you get a really high impact—almost like jewelry.”

“So what we’ve done is we’ve done that copper, we’ve done a couple of layers of that. And then on the inside, we have the silver. And the silver we wet with the precision brush. We just used a water mist, wet it, and just laid it right there. And that’s it.“