Christian Siriano Takes A High-Speed Turn With Raceway Glam

Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images

New York Fashion Week is all about pushing boundaries, and this season, Christian Siriano delivered a collection that was as high-octane as it was high fashion. Inspired by the sleek lines and adrenaline-pumping curves of race cars, this show wasn’t just a feast for the eyes fashion-wise—it was a full-throttle beauty moment. From hair to makeup, every element embodied the spirit of speed, structure, and sleek sophistication.

When it comes to creating runway-ready hair, celebrity hairstylist Lacy Redway knows how to make a statement for every show. She took inspiration straight from the designer’s vision—race cars and racetracks—translating them into a hairstyle she dubbed the “Trackside Twist.”

“I always draw inspiration from the designer, and Christian talked to me about race cars and garments that resembled racetracks,” Redway shares. “So I wanted to bring that idea into the hair.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 06: A model prepares backstage for TRESemme X Christian Siriano on February 06, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for TRESemme)

Using the Tresemmé A-List Collection, Redway prepped the hair with the All-in-One Hair Style Primer to add moisture and shine. Next, she slicked the hair into a sculpted ponytail, secured with the Workable Hairspray for flexible hold. But the real magic happened up top, where she crafted intricate loops and twists using Extra Hold Gel and a wide-tooth comb, mimicking the winding roads of a racetrack.

“The top section is sort of a breakthrough, resembling the lines of a road,” she explains. “Some sections stop abruptly, like when you’re on a track. It’s all about movement and structure.” To lock in the look, Redway finished with the Tresemmé Shine Spray, her new go-to backstage. “I’ve been asking for a shine spray for so long, and we finally have one. It’s the perfect finishing touch.”

Then came the makeup, thanks to celebrity makeup artist Vincent Oquendo who revived the drama with a bold, graphic eye inspired by the sharp angles and curves. “Christian was inspired by the automotive world—the geometry of vehicles, the structure—so I wanted the eyes to reflect that,” says Oquendo.

Laverne Cox at Christian Siriano Fall RTW 2025 fashion show as part of New York Fashion Week held at Chelsea Industrial on February 06, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images)

The makeup artist also used three different liners for the eye look. Using the Revlon ColorStay Multi-Liner in Catalyst (008), he shaped sharp, angular lines reminiscent of race car design. “The key is precision,” he explains. “We used the Multi-Player Liquid Glide Eye Pencil in Checkmate (401) to define the bottom lash line, pulling it out for a geometric effect.” To amplify the look, Oquendo layered ColorStay Day to Night Eyeshadow Quad in Exquisite (575) over the liner, adding depth. For that high-gloss finish, he swept ColorStay Multi-Liner in High Point (012) across the lids, creating a wet, champagne-hued glow.

“There is no recession when it comes to eyeliner,” Oquendo jokes. “We went all out.”

He wanted to keep the lips and skin luminous and fresh while balancing the bold eyes. So, he finished the look with Revlon The Super Lustrous Glimmer Lip Oil and Revlon ColorStay Face & Body Glow Lotion to provide a lit-from-within radiance.

The runway models weren’t just donning glowy makeup either. Esthetician Gabriel Taylor wanted every model’s skin radiated a dewy, spa-fresh look. “Christian really wanted that natural glow—that ‘glass skin’ effect everyone is after,” says Taylor. “So we prepped the skin in just five minutes.”

As for the backstage secret? A three-step regimen using Borghese Advanced Fango Mud Mask and Fango Delicato Mask, which purified and lifted the skin. He used the Deluxe Mask Applicator to apply the masks on the skin. Next, he used the Curaforte Moisture Intensifier to deliver deep hydration, while the Power-C Firming & Brightening Serum Capsules brightened the complexion instantly. “The result? Firmer, dewier skin with minimized pores—perfect for a radiant runway moment.”

From the track-inspired hair to the sculptural eye makeup and luminous skin, Siriano’s beauty looks were a masterclass in innovation. Whether it was the sleek ponytail’s loops, the architectural eyeliner, or the spa-fresh glow, every element was designed to captivate and command attention—just like the race cars that inspired it.