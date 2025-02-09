Christian Cowan FW25 Served Lit-From-Within Beauty

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

New York Fashion Week is back in full-swing, and Christian Cowan’s A/W ‘25 runway was certainly one to remember—from the sky-high beehive-inspired wigs to the show-stopping watercolor eye makeup. While the clothes themselves were breathtaking, it was clear that beauty played a key role in the show.

That said, it would be remiss to not take note of the model’s glowing complexions—which was all thanks to BYOMA (who so graciously invited me backstage), namely the brand’s new Phyto-Mucin Glow Serum.

“The inspiration for the [makeup] look was very dreamy, we wanted the skin to look very soft and lit-from-within,” lead makeup artist Jaleesa Jaikaran shares with ESSENCE.

Skin prep started with a few spritzes of BYOMA’s Balancing Face Mist, followed by the Hydrating Milky Toner, which was patted into the face, neck, and décolleté. Next, one pump of the Phyto-Mucin Glow Serum, the brand’s latest launch, was applied to the skin to nail that stunning lit-from-within glow, which was essential for the overall look crafted by Jaikaran and Cowan.

To finish prepping the skin, a pea-sized amount of the new Barrier Repair Eye Cream and/or Depuff + Brighten Eye Gel was massaged into the eye area, then one to two pumps of the Barrier + Repair Treatment ensured the model’s skin was ready for makeup application.

“For the makeup itself, we went with watercolor eyes. We chose three colors that were pulled out as inspiration from Christian’s collection, and paired specifically with each look: Pink, green, and blue washed all over the eye,” shares Jaikaran. “Then a soft pink cheek, and a [nude] matte lip—matte lips are the moment for 2025—and we matched each model’s skin tone. And, of course, we just kept the skin very glowy.”

As for nails, lead nail artist for the show Julie Kandalec went with a tonal look that was specific to each model’s complexion; playing with both sheer and opaque formulas from CND’s SHELLAC collection.

“There was a nude for everybody,” says Kandalec, who reached for shades Bouquet, Powder my Nose, Bare Chemise, Wrapped In Linen, Field Fox, and Willow Talk to create the nail looks. “For some models, depending on the clothes, we did a feather accent on the index finger. It’s almost like a quill—we have red, black, yellow, and orange.” The nail artist and her team also hand painted semi-circles on some sets to pair with specific pieces in the collection. Proving that every aspect of the beauty look for Christian Cowan’s A/W ‘25 runway was wholly intentional.