Shutterstock / skyNext

When it comes to sun protection, the choices can be overwhelming— be it cream or oil-based, physical blockers or chemical filters. Not to mention, deciphering between SPF ratings and broad-spectrum labels is also no small feat.

Yet, as the cornerstone of any effective skincare regimen, selecting the right SPF is crucial for maintaining healthy, radiant skin. But what’s the real difference, and how do you know which is best for your skin?

To break it all down, ESSENCE spoke with Dr. Corey L. Hartman, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Skin Wellness Dermatology. Below, Dr. Hartman offers expert advice on navigating the sunscreen aisle so you can make the best choice for your skin.

Cream vs. Oil: The Basics

The efficacy of any sunscreen, whether cream or oil-based, lies in its ability to protect against both UVA and UVB rays. Dr. Hartman explains, “look for ‘broad spectrum’ on the label of your sunscreen, whether it is cream or oil-based, as that language signals that the sunscreen will protect against UVA and UVB rays.” This means both options can provide the necessary protection, but there are key differences that might sway your decision.

Oil-based sunscreens tend to use chemical UV filters, while cream sunscreens can use either chemical filters, physical blockers, or a combination of both. “You’ll only find physical UV blockers like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide in a cream sunscreen,” says Dr. Hartman. This is particularly important for those with sensitive skin or those seeking mineral-based protection.

Maximizing Protection: Reapplication is Key

When it comes to broad-spectrum protection, cream sunscreens don’t necessarily offer better protection than oil-based ones, but there’s a catch. “Oils tend to attract the sun, so you’ll need to be extra cautious and reapply more frequently with oil-based sunscreens so you don’t get burned,” Dr. Hartman warns. While both types can protect against UVA and UVB rays, the reapplication frequency becomes crucial, especially with oil-based formulas.

“For cream sunscreens, you should reapply every two hours or immediately after swimming or sweating. Oil-based sunscreens likely need to be reapplied every hour,” advises Dr. Hartman. The thin consistency of oil-based formulas means you need to use more products to ensure effective coverage.

Tailoring Sunscreen to Your Skin

Different skin types can also benefit from different sunscreen formulations. Dr. Hartman notes, “patients with dry skin might like the moisturizing benefits of an oil sunscreen, whereas patients with oily skin might find an oil-based sunscreen too oily, and it may cause breakouts.” Sensitive skin types should likely stick to cream sunscreens with physical blockers to avoid irritation.

The Feel Factor

The way a sunscreen feels on your skin can significantly impact your willingness to reapply it regularly. Dr. Hartman shares, “I recommend cream-based formulas over oil-based formulas to most of my patients as the cream is likely going to feel better on the skin. If a product feels greasy or oily, patients tend not to want to use it—and the most important thing about sunscreen is that you use it daily, so you want to find one that you like and want to wear.”

Sunscreen and the Environment: What You Need to Know

Finally, for those concerned about the environmental impact of their sunscreen, Dr. Hartman is partial to cream-based mineral sunscreens. “They are chemical-free, ocean and environment-friendly, incapable of causing allergies, and more effective by reflecting the sun’s rays,” he explains. With advancements in formulations, there are now mineral sunscreens that cater to darker skin tones without leaving a white cast, making them a more inclusive option for all.

How to Choose Your Go-To Sunscreen

Choosing between cream and oil-based sunscreens ultimately comes down to your skin type, personal preferences, and lifestyle. Dr. Hartman’s parting advice? “Pick the sunscreen you are going to use every single day.” Whether it’s cream or oil, the best sunscreen is the one you’ll apply consistently, ensuring your skin stays protected and healthy.