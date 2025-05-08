Why Chocolate Brown Braids Should Be Your Go-To Summer Look

ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images

With winter in the rearview mirror, signs of spring and summer are finally starting to appear. That said, complementing beauty looks are on the horizon, so it’s officially time to start mood-boarding. At the top of the list? A new protective hairstyle. Braids are a staple style year-round, but as the weather begins to transition, they are the style naturals rely on time and time again. However, this season chocolate brown braids are taking center stage.

For most people, braid colors fall into three main categories— black (1-1B), blonde (27), or colored. As more natural looks continue to sweep the beauty industry, brown braids have become a top choice at salons. From Instagram to the big screen, shades of brunette are trending for braided styles, but nailing the look isn’t always easy.

With this in mind, ahead, we chatted with celebrity stylist and hair extension expert Takisha Sturdivant-Drew to learn how to get the look.

The Brunette Craze

Brown hair in various shades is nothing new for the industry. As far as hair colors go, it’s a classic that’s having a renaissance thanks to trends like expensive and honey brunette. However, when it comes to natural hair, the color is a bit elusive. Despite including a range of hues, including dark espresso, honey brown, and rich chocolate, finding a shade to complement deep complexions hasn’t always been easy.

Sure, braiding hair comes in a variety of colors, but when it comes to neutral tones, the ranges have been less diverse. But the tide is changing, and according to Sturdivant-Drew, the hue is right on trend with the natural aesthetics that have been popular recently. “Brunette and chocolate brown braids are gaining interest because they’re natural-looking, versatile, and compliment a variety of skin tones,” she says.

How to Find your Perfect Color Combo

This is where things get interesting. One of the reasons black braids are so popular is because the look is easy to recreate. Finding a shade of braiding hair to match dark or black hair isn’t exactly a challenge. Beauty shops are typically fully stocked with 1 or 1B braiding hair options. Creating a custom color is a bit more difficult, but not impossible, to find. “If you’re accustomed to buying 1 or 1B hair, your best bet is consulting with your stylist will be your best bet to find a color that’s flattering on your skin tone,” says Sturdivant-Drew.

She continues, noting that customizing your chocolate brown braids is all about embracing the basic principles of color theory. “It’s important to make sure the colors blend well together, and that final look stays warm,” she says. In that vein, you’ll want to opt for a blend that features braiding hair in the color 30 and possible complimenting hues. While there are synthetic forms, the pro notes that opting for human hair adds more of a natural and high-quality touch to the final look.

Chocolate Brown Braid Hairstyles

Embracing this look is a lot easier than you may think. Once you’ve locked down the ideal braiding hair combo, you can move forward with almost any braid hairstyle. “This shade is universally flattering and works with several styles, from box to boho and goddess braids and even intricate cornrow designs,” says Sturdivant-Drew. Flowy boho styles are a popular choice for the warmer months. If you’re planning for one of these styles, she recommends adding wavy textured hair, such as TSD Hair’s water wave extensions, into the braids to create a natural and breezy look.