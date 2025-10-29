How Chichi Eburu Built Juvia’s Place Into A Global Powerhouse

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Juvia’s Place

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

When Chichi Eburu launched Juvia’s Place in 2016, she shook up the beauty industry with richly pigmented eyeshadow palettes, unapologetically bold colors, and a mission rooted in inclusivity. What began as one woman’s solution to the lack of representation in makeup has grown into a global powerhouse with a fiercely loyal community.

Today, Juvia’s Place is known not only for its high-performance products but also for its storytelling, culture-driven collections, and ability to empower beauty lovers to embrace individuality.

ESSENCE sat down with Eburu to talk about her brand’s evolution, latest launches, and how she continues to champion representation in beauty.

ESSENCE: Juvia’s Place has become a household name for bold colors and inclusive shade ranges. When you first started, what was your vision, and how has it evolved?

Chichi Eburu: When I started Juvia’s Place, my vision was simple. I wanted to solve the lack of representation in beauty. It was important to me to create a brand that celebrated every skin tone and made bold, richly pigmented color accessible to all.

I wanted to challenge the idea that inclusive makeup was niche. Over time, that vision has evolved into building a global community of beauty lovers who embrace artistry, self-expression, and individuality. We are not just about products anymore, we are about creating experiences that uplift and empower.

Your latest launches keep that vision alive. Tell us about the inspiration this time around.

CE: With our cream blushes, we focused on versatility and performance. They are easy to use, buildable, long-lasting, and, most importantly, inclusive of every skin tone. Shade inclusivity drives everything we create, and these launches are really about giving people tools to express themselves boldly and creatively.

Juvia’s Place recently hosted an epic event in New York City. What was the intention behind it?

CE: The event was about bringing our community to life beyond makeup. It was immersive, fun, and centered on celebrating self-expression, culture, and confidence. Watching our tribe connect with our blushes and bronzers in person while experiencing the energy of the brand was a full-circle moment for me. Honestly, we were blushing all night. It was such a joy.

As a Black founder, what milestones make you most proud?

CE: Creating a brand that uplifts underrepresented communities is my proudest accomplishment. From providing employment opportunities to impacting consumers’ mental well-being by helping them feel seen, Juvia’s Place is about more than makeup, it is about creating an ecosystem of empowerment and representation.

Juvia’s Place has had a strong presence in Ulta Beauty. How has that partnership helped?

CE: Ulta has been instrumental in amplifying our brand. It has allowed us to connect with new customers in-store and create meaningful shopping experiences. Our eyeshadow palettes, foundations, blushes, and bronzers continue to be top performers. Consumers trust us for high performance and versatility, and Ulta helps bring that value to more people.

Your collections are always rooted in culture. How do you decide which stories to tell?

CE: Every collection begins with a story, whether it is heritage, art, or the experiences of our community. Listening to our tribe is essential, too. The goal is to make our customers feel represented and empowered, while infusing joy into every product.

Finally, what is next for Juvia’s Place?

CE: We are developing new product categories and collaborations that push boundaries while staying true to our DNA. Beyond products, we want to keep strengthening our community through events and programs that celebrate them. Growth with purpose is our north star.