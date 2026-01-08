HomeBeauty

It's Peel Season! These Products Are Top Ranked For Healing And Recovery

Experts breakdown 10 post-care products because what you apply after a chemical peel matters just as much as the treatment itself.
By Shani Hillian ·
Welcome, winter.

This is the season where your summer glow is made, and as a practicing esthetician for almost 19 years, this time of year for us is called peel season. The fall/winter season is the optimal time we recommend clients start their corrective treatments, such as chemical peels, as the UV exposure is lower, complications are less likely, and your skin has time to regenerate and rejuvenate over the next few months.

Whether opting for a superficial peel like a lactic or glycolic acid, a medium-depth peel such as Trichloroacetic Acid (TCA), or deep treatment such as phenol, a chemical peel can address many skin concerns. These can range from pigment and texture issues, acne, to severe sun damage, more extensive wrinkles, and lesions. Obtaining optimal results with a chemical peel not only depends on the performance itself, but also on how the skin is cared for thereafter.

Understanding Post-Peel Recovery

When you get a peel, whether it’s a light enzymatic exfoliation or a more in-depth resurfacing treatment, your skin enters a healing stage. The outermost layer of skin (epidermis) has been exfoliated, revealing newer, more sensitive layers underneath. This is why proper aftercare is vital to ensure your skin goes through the healing process effectively. Suitable post-peel skincare not only enhances your results, but it also prevents irritation, reduces inflammation, supports healing and proper collagen production while ensuring long-term skin health and balance.

Top-Ranked Skincare Products For Post-Peel Recovery

Cleansers

“A gentle cleanser is recommended for chemical peel aftercare, which has no medications in it, and that is non-abrasive,” says Dr. Dina Strachan, Board-certified Dermatologist in NYC and owner of Aglow Dermatology. This ensures skin is being cleansed without compromising the skin barrier.

Toners/Mists

Hydration and calm are the name of the game. Look for soothing ingredients like aloe vera, rose water, or centella asiattica. This helps refresh the skin without irritation and packs the skin with nutrients without manipulation.

Moisturizers

Sunscreens

