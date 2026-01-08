Cultura Creative / Getty Images

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Welcome, winter.

This is the season where your summer glow is made, and as a practicing esthetician for almost 19 years, this time of year for us is called peel season. The fall/winter season is the optimal time we recommend clients start their corrective treatments, such as chemical peels, as the UV exposure is lower, complications are less likely, and your skin has time to regenerate and rejuvenate over the next few months.

Whether opting for a superficial peel like a lactic or glycolic acid, a medium-depth peel such as Trichloroacetic Acid (TCA), or deep treatment such as phenol, a chemical peel can address many skin concerns. These can range from pigment and texture issues, acne, to severe sun damage, more extensive wrinkles, and lesions. Obtaining optimal results with a chemical peel not only depends on the performance itself, but also on how the skin is cared for thereafter.

Understanding Post-Peel Recovery

When you get a peel, whether it’s a light enzymatic exfoliation or a more in-depth resurfacing treatment, your skin enters a healing stage. The outermost layer of skin (epidermis) has been exfoliated, revealing newer, more sensitive layers underneath. This is why proper aftercare is vital to ensure your skin goes through the healing process effectively. Suitable post-peel skincare not only enhances your results, but it also prevents irritation, reduces inflammation, supports healing and proper collagen production while ensuring long-term skin health and balance.

Top-Ranked Skincare Products For Post-Peel Recovery

Cleansers

“A gentle cleanser is recommended for chemical peel aftercare, which has no medications in it, and that is non-abrasive,” says Dr. Dina Strachan, Board-certified Dermatologist in NYC and owner of Aglow Dermatology. This ensures skin is being cleansed without compromising the skin barrier.

Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser The Gentle Skin Cleanser by Cetaphil is a great option as ” it’s gentle, fragrance-free, and non-comedogenic (won’t clog pores),” Dr. Strachan adds. It also helps restore the skin’s protective barrier, locks in moisture, and soothes irritation. Available at walgreens.com 12 Shop Now Aunu Manuka Cleanser A personal favorite of mine to use after I perform a peel on my skin is the Manuka Cleanser by Aunu. Manuka honey is a powerhouse ingredient as it has antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and humectant properties that promote faster healing, reduce redness, and irritation. Their “safe for all” claim lives up to the hype as the medical-grade manuka works with your skin and was designed to support the skin barrier during the healing process. Available at aunubeauty.com 58 Shop Now

Toners/Mists

Hydration and calm are the name of the game. Look for soothing ingredients like aloe vera, rose water, or centella asiattica. This helps refresh the skin without irritation and packs the skin with nutrients without manipulation.

IN GROOV IRIE Sea Mineral Essence IRIE Sea Mineral Essence by IN GROOV contains aloe, centella asiatica, and kakadu plum that pack the skin with calming nutrients, soothe irritation, and reduce redness within the first few minutes of application. It also doubles as a lightweight serum, so you get more use without overloading skin with too many products. Available at ingroov.com 45 Shop Now First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Hydrating Pillow Pads First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Hydrating Pillow Pads With Colloidal Oatmeal + Ceramides is a wonderful padded toner designed for daily hydrating to boost hydration, soothe dry, irritated, and visibly red skin, and support the skin barrier. Perfect for post-peel repair, catered to dry, sensitive, or reactive skin. Available at firstaidbeauty.com 39 Shop Now

Moisturizers

Aveeno Positively Radiant Daily Moisturizer with SPF 30 “I recommend Aveeno Positively Radiant Sheer Daily Moisturizing Lotion as it contains SPF 30 broad-spectrum and is especially good at not creating a filmy appearance on darker skin,” says Dr. Strachan. Available at ulta.com 26 Shop Now Dermalogica Stabilizing Repair Cream Moisturizer Dermalogica’s Stabilizing Repair Cream Moisturizer with Squalane and Cica is an amazing moisturizer post-peel. Its ultra-soothing actives calm on contact – helping to break the pattern of sensitive skin as they immediately comfort and help skin become more resilient over time. Available at sephora.com 25 Shop Now Avène Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream A technologically advanced post-biotic restorative skin barrier cream clinically proven to accelerate the recovery process by 4X and maintain an optimal healing environment. Available at ulta.com 26 Shop Now

Sunscreens

EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 The best sunscreen for all skin types. It’s created for acne-prone skin, hyperpigmentation, and rosacea, and it actually goes on clear. I’ve been using this brand for years, and it never leaves a white film. Available at dermstore.com 45 Shop Now All-Physical Lightweight Wrinkle Defense Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 30 It contains mineral filters that can reduce inflammation and repel acne-causing bacteria, making them ideal for problematic, oily, and sensitive skin. Available at drdennisgross.com 45 Shop Now Cicaplast Balm B5 UV SPF 50 Cicaplast Balm B5 UV is a soothing, therapeutic multi-purpose cream with broad spectrum SPF 50. It relieves and hydrates dry, cracked skin while helping protect skin exposed to environmental stressors. Available at laroche-posay.us 20 Shop Now

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on the links we provide, we may receive compensation.