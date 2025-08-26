Chelley’s Hairstylist Breaks Down Her ‘Love Island’ Reunion Hair

Courtesy of Bumble and bumble.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

At tonight’s Love Island season 7 reunion, all eyes were on Chelley Bissainthe—who’s in an exclusive relationship with cast member, Ace Greene—and her sweet, doll-like beauty. “Chelley’s reunion look was all about soft, luxe glamour with a modern edge,” her hairstylist Davontaé Washington tells ESSENCE.

Known for his work on stars like Keke Palmer, Cardi B, and Victoria Monét, Washington has been behind the Love Island sweetheart’s hair since she left the villa. From pin-straight recession brunette tresses to luscious D Hair Boutique extensions, her reunion moment was her signature style but with a more drenching wet, model-esque feel. “We went for long, glossy waves with a subtle wet finish to keep everything effortless yet elevated,” he says. “The vibe was polished, sexy, and red-carpet ready without ever overpowering her natural beauty.”

Taking inspiration from ‘90s supermodels to achieve a style that’s “fresh, feminine, and timeless,” he started with Bumble and bumble.’s Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil Primer to soften the hair. Then, he followed up with the Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil Long Last Styling Cream to remove all the late-summer frizz. Next, her hair was glazed with the new Bb.Styling Oil (which isn’t officially launching until tomorrow) to give her a “liquid gold shine”.

While we usually see Bissainthe in a middle part, this time she opted for a side with Thickening Dryspun Texture Spray to make her root lifted, piecey, and more voluminous. For the final touch, Washington sealed her look in with Spray de Mode to keep every hair in place, but never crunchy. “Glossy, silky, unstoppable, just how we like it,” he says.

Styled to enhance her beauty, not compete, the look complimented her “glowing and fresh” makeup: champagne-toned shadow (to match her gown), cheeky blush, and a mocha mousse lip. “[Her hair] framed her face beautifully while letting her makeup and dress take center stage,” says Washington. But, more than just her beauty, her personality is really what made the moment special for him.

“Chelley has the best energy. She’s sweet, collaborative, and trusts the vision,” he says. “I loved creating a look that made her feel confident and powerful while celebrating her natural beauty.” And, at tonight’s reunion, we’ll all see the look come full circle. “Seeing the full glam come together on her was definitely a moment.”