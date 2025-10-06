The NBA Finally Has An Official Skincare Partner — And It’s Probably Already On Your Bathroom Shelf

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Your favorite drugstore skincare brand is officially courtside.

CeraVe just locked in a multiyear partnership with the NBA, making it the league’s first Official Skincare and Haircare Partner. Yes, skincare and haircare, which means your favorite players will be lacing up with supple skin and a moisturized scalp.

The deal builds on what CeraVe already had going with Anthony Davis, the 10-time All-Star who’s been the face of their “Head of CeraVe” campaign. Now that partnership is expanding far beyond one player. CeraVe will have a presence at marquee moments like the Emirates NBA Cup, All-Star Weekend, and NBA Summer League. They’re even breaking into the digital world with a spot inside NBA 2K26, where a large majority of the fanbase spends their time.

“At CeraVe, we are absolutely thrilled to join forces with the NBA because, like them, we believe in championing performance and well-being,” said Esther Garcia, CeraVe’s US General Manager.

She added: “Our core mission is to make effective, dermatologist-developed care accessible to everyone. Our partnership with the NBA is an exciting opportunity to reach a truly unparalleled audience – one that’s passionate, engaged, incredibly diverse, and one that truly values performance especially when it comes to their skin barrier, head to toe.”

Look, athletes are just like the rest of us right? So that means they also go through it with their skin (maybe even more if we’re being honest). Sweat, constant travel, different climates, arena lights, recovery routines… yeah it’s a lot just thinking about it (and definitely enough to stress anyone’s skin barrier). And while CeraVe has been the number one dermatologist-recommended brand in the U.S. for a minute now, this partnership puts them in front of an audience that’s increasingly thinking about wellness beyond just working out. Skincare has become part of the athlete conversation and part of the fan conversation in ways it wasn’t even five years ago.

Through a program called “Care For All,” they’re also partnering with Jr. NBA clinics across the country to provide families with dermatology screenings, education, and product samples. For a lot of communities, access to dermatologists is limited or expensive or both, so this could actually matter beyond the marketing.

“This partnership reflects the NBA’s commitment to expanding its lifestyle and wellness offerings,” said Paolo Pastore, VP of Global Business Development for the NBA. “As our Official Skincare Partner, CeraVe brings trusted expertise and an innovative marketing approach that supports bringing the NBA experience closer to fans wherever they are.”

Fans can expect to see CeraVe’s name everywhere this season — from NBA social channels and in-arena activations to retail collaborations nationwide. The NBA’s 80th regular season tips off October 21 with a doubleheader on NBC and Peacock. The defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder host the Houston Rockets at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by the Golden State Warriors visiting the Los Angeles Lakers at 10 p.m. ET. And now, somewhere in between all the basketball talk, we’ll be hearing about moisturizer and scalp care too.