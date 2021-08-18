This summer, some of our favorite celebs switched up their looks and served new hairstyles that sent the internet wild. From revealing their natural hair to adding inches, these ladies proved that they own their crowns and adjust them accordingly.

Check out some of our favorite looks below.

Rihanna

In celebration of her successful fragrance launch (that sold out in hours, btw), Rihanna snapped this Instagram photo eating caviar for breakfast. Don’t you just love her billionaire swag and stylish Fulani braids?

Meg Thee Stallion

Our favorite Hottie served us bawdy and soft-coiled locs while relaxing poolside. We love to see it!

Alicia Keys

The Key Soulcare creator showed off her natural hair in a thick curly ‘fro and a fresh face. Looking good!

Vivica Fox

The actress and director woke up early in the morning to show off her long braids and good genes while vacationing with friends in Jamaica.

Storm Reid

Giving us mermaid vibes with her decorative cornrows, the talented young actress collaborated with swimsuit brand PacSun to show just how much fun you can have in the sun!

Indya Moore

The Pose actor shocked us all when she revealed that she was letting go of her lovely curls and giving us the close shaved head. This style deserves tens across the board!

Naomi Cowan

The “Paradise Plum” singer ditched her signature box braids and released her tresses serving us natural curls that were full and fantastic!

Gabrielle Union

While taking a trip to Capri with her hubby Dwyane Wade, the beautiful actress served up inches with her freshly braided hair and youthful glow.

Candiace Dillard Bassett

Never one to disappoint, the RHOP star looked amazing with her multi-colored braids and a goddess-tied headwrap.

Jada Pinkett Smith

The Red Table Talk host was absolutely glowing after getting a “big chop” with her daughter Willow Smith. Stunning!

Sevana

The “Blessed” songstress flaunted her dark and beautiful coiled tresses after giving it a fresh trim.

Lila Iké

We were delightfully surprised to spy the “Solitude” singer without her signature ‘fro. Are we the only ones inspired to get some 90s-inspired box braids? They are a total mood!

What hairstyles do you love?