Celebrity Makeup Artist Billie Gene Launches A Body Care Line

Photos: Courtesy of Billie Gene Body.

After more than a decade working behind the scenes as a makeup artist, Billie Gene is stepping into the spotlight with a new beauty venture of his own. Insert: Billie Gene Body. Gene—known for painting faces like Winnie Harlow, Kerry Washington, and Mara Brock Akil—is introducing a brand rooted in self-care, self-love, and the kind of confidence that carries you through your hardest days.

“I always wanted to come up with a brand, but I never really saw an open lane for something new,” he tells ESSENCE. “The beauty space is crowded. But once I had an idea and a true point of difference, that’s when Billie Gene Body was born.”

What’s that difference you might ask? A body care line that dares to be sexy, rebellious, and mood-enhancing. Instead of debuting with a shelf full of products, Gene chose to start small and intentionally. His first launch is a collection of body oils that comes in five complex scents. “There’s something about grabbing an oil after the shower, rubbing it onto your skin, and instantly feeling uplifted,” he says. “It’s that final touch that makes you feel alive.”

For Gene, body care has always felt overlooked compared to makeup and skincare, yet it’s the part of the routine that grounds us. “No one talks about your body changing, your metabolism slowing down, or how to feel sexy through it all,” he explains. “I wanted this line to remind people—you’re great at any age, at any stage, whether you’ve gained a few pounds or you’re stepping back into dating after a breakup.”

Inclusivity is at the center of the brand’s DNA. Gene prioritized diversity in his first campaign, casting models of different nationalities, skin tones, and body types. After all, “being sexy isn’t about what you look like—it’s about confidence,” he says.

And while he envisions the line on shelves at Sephora, Ulta, and Nordstrom, Gene is more focused on building a movement than just another product line. “I wanted to bottle the same feeling I give people as a makeup artist—confidence, power, sexiness,” he says.

With body oil as its first chapter and lotions and shower bars on the horizon, Billie Gene Body is poised to shift how we see body care. Not as an afterthought, but as a ritual that empowers, uplifts, and dares to be bold.