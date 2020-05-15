As more states and counties open up businesses, the urge to go out becomes stronger. But for safety and peace of mind, many are choosing to stay inside and continue social distancing. That means we’re still getting glammed up to go to the living room or the backyard, including celebrities.

This week, so many ladies pulled out their favorite lipsticks, lashes, blush palettes, and bronzers to serve up some quarantine beauty. Some even kept it au natural and still took the most beautiful selfies.

Check out the celebrities whose beauty looks made staying inside on a sunny day still feel bright and cheerful.