Celebrity Beauty Looks Of The Week: May 10 – May 16
Instagram/@zoesaldana
By Shalwah Evans ·

As more states and counties open up businesses, the urge to go out becomes stronger. But for safety and peace of mind, many are choosing to stay inside and continue social distancing. That means we’re still getting glammed up to go to the living room or the backyard, including celebrities.

This week, so many ladies pulled out their favorite lipsticks, lashes, blush palettes, and bronzers to serve up some quarantine beauty. Some even kept it au natural and still took the most beautiful selfies.

Check out the celebrities whose beauty looks made staying inside on a sunny day still feel bright and cheerful.

01
Kerry Washington
We love Kerry's beautiful front line face with red lips and bouncy curls.
Instagram/@kerrywashington
02
Shalom Blac
Shalom's curly high ponytail reminded us that bonnets are not for all day wear. Do your hair!
Instagram/@shalomblac
03
Toni Braxton
Toni was just trying this new lip concoction she calls COVID Red. We don't love the covid but we love that red.
Instagram/@tonibraxton
04
Jordyn Woods
Jordyn gives us a beauty look every week, but this week she's also giving us inches.
Instagram/@jordynwoods
05
Jennifer Hudson
JHud's faux locs are holding up alongside her flawless skin during quarantine.
Instagram/@iamjhud
06
Joy Taylor
Joy's tee might be a nod to a throwback, but her beat is nothing short of fresh and aspirational.
Instagram/@joytaylortalks
07
Rasheedadabosschick
Rasheeda we still see those long lashes and perfectly coiffed brows through those shades. You can't cover up that beauty.
Instagram/@rasheeda
08
Keke Palmer
Keke is rocking this brown on brown on Brown look like the big boss she is. Can we get the product list?
Instagram/@keke
09
Tarriona "Tank" Ball
Tank's nude lipstick and subtle pink liner are too cute, but it's her lovely smile that's making our hearts melt.
Instagram/@thinktank20
10
Cardi B
Cardi spared no part of that lip liner or lipstick to get this perfectly pink pout with the leather effect.
Instagram/@iamcardib
11
Miss Quad
If Miss Quad is what Taurus season looks like, we all want a birthday right now.
Instagram/@absolutelyquad
12
La La
Quarantine has La La out here looking like she's aging in the reverse.
Instagram/@lala
13
Aliya Janell
Aliya swears she had a top on in this photo but it doesn't matter to us, we're staring at her beautiful eye makeup anyway.
Instagram/@thealiyajanell
14
Fantasia
Fantasia and her little one rocked matching fades for the holiday. Can we get in on that next line up?
Instagram/@tasiasworld
15
Niecy Nash
We adore Niecy's soft ruby curls equipped with super laid edges.
Instagram/@niecynash1
16
Hannah Fallis Bronfman
We love that our favorite DJ is also one of our favorite proud curly girls.
Instagram/@hannah bronfman
17
Tami Roman
If this is what Tami can do with a little makeup, we don't care what parts of her are social distancing. We're eating it all up!
Instagram/@tamiroman
18
Garcelle Beauvais
Garcelle and her skin on no makeup days are the epitome of ageless beauty.
Instagram/@garcelle
19
Ryan Destiny
Even with her head wrapped in a towel Ryan still looks like the teenage dream for the decades.
Instagram/@ryandestiny
20
Laila Ali
Not bad for 42? Not bad for 22 Leila. We need the deets on this skincare line drop!
Instagram/@thereallailaali
21
Yara Shahidi
Yara and her mom are double the beauty and double the hair goals.
Instagram/@yarashahidi
22
Zoe Saldana
Zoe's post-Mother's Day look was the floral freshness we all need for spring.
Instagram/@zoesaldana
TOPICS: