As more states and counties open up businesses, the urge to go out becomes stronger. But for safety and peace of mind, many are choosing to stay inside and continue social distancing. That means we’re still getting glammed up to go to the living room or the backyard, including celebrities.
This week, so many ladies pulled out their favorite lipsticks, lashes, blush palettes, and bronzers to serve up some quarantine beauty. Some even kept it au natural and still took the most beautiful selfies.
Check out the celebrities whose beauty looks made staying inside on a sunny day still feel bright and cheerful.
01
Kerry Washington
We love Kerry's beautiful front line face with red lips and bouncy curls.
02
Shalom Blac
Shalom's curly high ponytail reminded us that bonnets are not for all day wear. Do your hair!
03
Toni Braxton
Toni was just trying this new lip concoction she calls COVID Red. We don't love the covid but we love that red.
04
Jordyn Woods
Jordyn gives us a beauty look every week, but this week she's also giving us inches.
05
Jennifer Hudson
JHud's faux locs are holding up alongside her flawless skin during quarantine.
06
Joy Taylor
Joy's tee might be a nod to a throwback, but her beat is nothing short of fresh and aspirational.
07
Rasheedadabosschick
Rasheeda we still see those long lashes and perfectly coiffed brows through those shades. You can't cover up that beauty.
08
Keke Palmer
Keke is rocking this brown on brown on Brown look like the big boss she is. Can we get the product list?
09
Tarriona "Tank" Ball
Tank's nude lipstick and subtle pink liner are too cute, but it's her lovely smile that's making our hearts melt.
10
Cardi B
Cardi spared no part of that lip liner or lipstick to get this perfectly pink pout with the leather effect.
11
Miss Quad
If Miss Quad is what Taurus season looks like, we all want a birthday right now.
12
La La
Quarantine has La La out here looking like she's aging in the reverse.
13
Aliya Janell
Aliya swears she had a top on in this photo but it doesn't matter to us, we're staring at her beautiful eye makeup anyway.
14
Fantasia
Fantasia and her little one rocked matching fades for the holiday. Can we get in on that next line up?
15
Niecy Nash
We adore Niecy's soft ruby curls equipped with super laid edges.
16
Hannah Fallis Bronfman
We love that our favorite DJ is also one of our favorite proud curly girls.
17
Tami Roman
If this is what Tami can do with a little makeup, we don't care what parts of her are social distancing. We're eating it all up!
18
Garcelle Beauvais
Garcelle and her skin on no makeup days are the epitome of ageless beauty.
19
Ryan Destiny
Even with her head wrapped in a towel Ryan still looks like the teenage dream for the decades.
20
Laila Ali
Not bad for 42? Not bad for 22 Leila. We need the deets on this skincare line drop!
21
Yara Shahidi
Yara and her mom are double the beauty and double the hair goals.
22
Zoe Saldana
Zoe's post-Mother's Day look was the floral freshness we all need for spring.