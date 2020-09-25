It’s been a tough week for Black women. Yet, through all the trials we’ve been able to hold our crowns high, move the needle in major business, save the world (again), and find some joy.
And we understand if most Black women can’t find a reason to smile, or put on some glam and share it with the world these days. And still, this week many of our Hollywood beauties did exactly that. Black women continue to be a source of light, love and happiness — even when theirs is being depleted.
This week, we tip our hats to the celebrities who added some beauty to our timelines, giving us a reason to pause and appreciate the little things during a time when they can be forgotten.
01
La La
When your glow is this real, even those nighttime photoshoots are illuminated naturally.
02
Megan Thee Stallion
Not only did she not bend or break, she never even stopped looking stunning through it all.
03
Jayda Cheaves
Jayda's adorable twin ponytails complement her grown woman lashes and I-wish-you-would glare.
04
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Sheryl, we're going to need you come up off the secrets to this ageless skin. We'll be waiting!
05
Iman
Iman's Afro makes us want to celebrate World Afro Day every day.
06
Remy Ma
When your makeup is just so stunning you wait as long as you can to take it off.
07
Niecy Nash
Lashes, lips and love -- we'll take it all Niecy.
08
Zozibini Tunzi
We needed this smile and these bright colors this week so it's no wonder Miss Universe was right there delivering.
09
Kelis
When your skin is this flawless all you need to add is a little sun.
10
Kehlani
Strong woman, bold beauty. We're here for all of it!
11
Eva Marcille
It's like staring into the eyes of an angel -- one with the best lashes and nails, too.
12
Bia
Bia gave us a little behind-the-scenes of how she looks this smoking week after week.
13
Ari Lennox
Ari is stunning, and just showed all of us how to really wear the white eyeliner trend.
14
Asian Doll
Doll's baby hair and baby face are exactly what we need going into the weekend.
15
Keshia Chante
When in doubt, grab a nude lip!