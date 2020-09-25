It’s been a tough week for Black women. Yet, through all the trials we’ve been able to hold our crowns high, move the needle in major business, save the world (again), and find some joy.

And we understand if most Black women can’t find a reason to smile, or put on some glam and share it with the world these days. And still, this week many of our Hollywood beauties did exactly that. Black women continue to be a source of light, love and happiness — even when theirs is being depleted.

This week, we tip our hats to the celebrities who added some beauty to our timelines, giving us a reason to pause and appreciate the little things during a time when they can be forgotten.