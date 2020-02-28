Getty Images

This week, our favorite Tinseltown players were out and about slaying their beauty looks in the name of the Paris Fashion Week, the American Black Film Festival Honors, and so much more. Some simply gave us a beauty lewk for the sake of just Tuesday.

With each event like a new opportunity to experiment with color cosmetics and different hairstyles, they held nothing back. And while for many of our beloved stars it was all about the perfectly painted lip, or expressive eyeshadow, some hit our timelines bare-faced. It reminded us of how fabulous we are even without the enhancements.

Check out the gallery below to see whose faux locs, twist out, and cornrows made us want to switch up our look for the weekend.