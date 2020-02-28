Celebrity Beauty Looks Of The Week: Feb. 23-Feb. 29
Getty Images
By Shalwah Evans ·

This week, our favorite Tinseltown players were out and about slaying their beauty looks in the name of the Paris Fashion Week, the American Black Film Festival Honors, and so much more. Some simply gave us a beauty lewk for the sake of just Tuesday.

With each event like a new opportunity to experiment with color cosmetics and different hairstyles, they held nothing back. And while for many of our beloved stars it was all about the perfectly painted lip, or expressive eyeshadow, some hit our timelines bare-faced. It reminded us of how fabulous we are even without the enhancements.

Check out the gallery below to see whose faux locs, twist out, and cornrows made us want to switch up our look for the weekend.

01
Janelle Monae
Always giving beauty inspo, Janelle is a sight to see in pearl clips and a fresh face.
Dominique Charriau/WireImage
02
Keyshia Cole
Keyshia knows she's cute with her berry-colored bang and dramatic lashes.
Instagram/@keyshiacole
03
Jennifer Hudson
Jennifer Hudson serving up locs and legs.
Instagram/@iamjhud
04
Lean Chihiro
Lean just made hibiscus-hued curls officially the go-to for spring.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For Paco Rabanne
05
Halle Bailey
Chilling with no makeup on, that's when you're the prettiest. I hope that you don't take it wrong.
Instagram/@chloexhalle
06
Teyana Taylor
Teyana's perfectly coiffed hair, brows, and lashes come together for a standout look.
Dominique Charriau/WireImage
07
Eve
Eve might be flaunting her glasses, but it's her popping lip gloss that we want.
Instagram/@therealeve
08
Eva Marcille
Eva is a smize connoisseur in vampy red lips.
Instagram/@kilprity
09
Stunna Girl
Stunna Girl looks like a true island queen in her aqua waves.
Instagram/@stunnagirl
10
Clemence Botino
Miss France Clemence Botino is a ball of joy in bright lips and eyes to match.
Pierre Suu/Getty Images
11
Lulu Stone
Lulu's freckles and curls add to her undeniable natural beauty.
Instagram/@lulustone_
12
Robin Thede
Robin proves that funny ladies can also be your favorite glam girls.
Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic
13
Cynthia Bailey
Our favorite 50-Cynt is the absolute dime piece.
Instagram/@cynthiabailey10
14
Storm Reid
Storm's purple eyeshadow and coral lip combo is a must-try for the spring.
Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage
15
Susan Kelechi Watson
Susan looks like the good kind of trouble in her passion twists and red lips.
Instagram/@susankelechiwatson
16
Lexi Underwood
Lexi is giving eyes, hair, face, lips, and the most subtle baby hair styling.
Instagram/officiallexiunderwood
17
Cindy Bruna
Paris Fashion Week is bringing out the beauties, like Cindy with her flawless face.
Dominique Charriau/WireImage
18
Megan Thee Stallion
Meg's light colored straight backs are reminding us that warm weather is on its way.
Instagram/@theestallion
19
Kelly Rowland
If you weren't even the teeniest bit envious of Kelly Rowland's perfect skin, then you probably are now. You're welcome.
Instagram/@kellyrowland
