This week, our favorite Tinseltown players were out and about slaying their beauty looks in the name of the Paris Fashion Week, the American Black Film Festival Honors, and so much more. Some simply gave us a beauty lewk for the sake of just Tuesday.
With each event like a new opportunity to experiment with color cosmetics and different hairstyles, they held nothing back. And while for many of our beloved stars it was all about the perfectly painted lip, or expressive eyeshadow, some hit our timelines bare-faced. It reminded us of how fabulous we are even without the enhancements.
Check out the gallery below to see whose faux locs, twist out, and cornrows made us want to switch up our look for the weekend.
01
Janelle Monae
Always giving beauty inspo, Janelle is a sight to see in pearl clips and a fresh face.
02
Keyshia Cole
Keyshia knows she's cute with her berry-colored bang and dramatic lashes.
03
Jennifer Hudson
Jennifer Hudson serving up locs and legs.
04
Lean Chihiro
Lean just made hibiscus-hued curls officially the go-to for spring.
05
Halle Bailey
Chilling with no makeup on, that's when you're the prettiest. I hope that you don't take it wrong.
06
Teyana Taylor
Teyana's perfectly coiffed hair, brows, and lashes come together for a standout look.
07
Eve
Eve might be flaunting her glasses, but it's her popping lip gloss that we want.
08
Eva Marcille
Eva is a smize connoisseur in vampy red lips.
09
Stunna Girl
Stunna Girl looks like a true island queen in her aqua waves.
10
Clemence Botino
Miss France Clemence Botino is a ball of joy in bright lips and eyes to match.
11
Lulu Stone
Lulu's freckles and curls add to her undeniable natural beauty.
12
Robin Thede
Robin proves that funny ladies can also be your favorite glam girls.
13
Cynthia Bailey
Our favorite 50-Cynt is the absolute dime piece.
14
Storm Reid
Storm's purple eyeshadow and coral lip combo is a must-try for the spring.
15
Susan Kelechi Watson
Susan looks like the good kind of trouble in her passion twists and red lips.
16
Lexi Underwood
Lexi is giving eyes, hair, face, lips, and the most subtle baby hair styling.
17
Cindy Bruna
Paris Fashion Week is bringing out the beauties, like Cindy with her flawless face.
18
Megan Thee Stallion
Meg's light colored straight backs are reminding us that warm weather is on its way.
19
Kelly Rowland
If you weren't even the teeniest bit envious of Kelly Rowland's perfect skin, then you probably are now. You're welcome.