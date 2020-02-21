Celebrity Beauty Looks Of The Week: Feb. 16-Feb. 22
By Shalwah Evans ·

While makeup never takes a back seat to anything (the perfect beat is priceless), this week was an experiment in how creative ladies could get with hair. Saweetie found herself opening Milan Fashion Week with a mane decked out in its own gold chain.

For Sevyn Streeter and Lyrica Anderson, their timelines could have been an homage to their sleek strands. And over in the UK, the BRIT Awards and its afterparties brought out edges laid with the perfection of the most skilled hands.

Check out the gallery below to see which of our other favorite celebrities on either side of the pond made us want to double-tap all day.

