As quarantine continues, celebrities are finding interesting ways to keep the boredom away. Some have staged at-home concerts, dance parties, and panels. Many of our favorite Hollywood beauties are even posting beauty and hair tutorials to give us a peek into how they get glammed up without a squad.
And even though they might be getting dolled up to work from the couch, or just to catch the best light and take great photos, we’re into it. These days you have to take any opportunity to feel beautiful and confident.
Check out the ladies who gave us the feels straight from their bathrooms, kitchens, and living rooms this week.
Ari Lennox
Ari might have gotten dolled up to the go to the club at home, but it was oh so worth it.
Ashley Blaine
Ashley doesn't post much on social media, but when she does she gives us skin envy every time.
Saweetie
The Icy queen is also the queen of dramatic lashes. Quarantine has not stopped her reign.
Claudia Jordan
Claudia looks refreshed and happy in her mauve lips and sea foam nails.
Vanessa Simmons
Vanessa put her Juvia's Place palette to good use. When it the tutorial coming?
Leomie Anderson
Leomie could never lose her makeup skills. But we're happy she's inviting us to the practice.
Thulisile Phongolo
We'll always rush to the party when the DJ looks this flawless and radiant.
Gia Peppers
Gia's red lips and natural coils just made our day that much brighter.
Didi Stone
Didi's dramatic eye makeup and glossy lips are inspiration for FaceTime date makeup.
Tanya Sam
Tanya knows the importance of catching that good light during the few minutes you spend outside each day.
Mélodie Monrose
Mélodie might be frowning, but her beautiful makeup brought us nothing but smiles.
Jhene Aiko
Jhene's jumbo box braids are the perfect way to keep hair healthy and beautiful during quarantine.
Yandy Smith-Harris
Yandy's gorgeous beat and hair makes us want to get out our lashes and curlers.
Estelle
Estelle's bun looks like the work of quarantine practice that made perfect.
Ella Mai
We want to get boo'd up in quarantine with Ella and this beautiful look.
Tetona Jackson
If you're going to quarantine, do it in style and lipstick.
Jennifer Freeman
Jennifer's rosy cheeks and lips are just the bonus to her glowing smile.
Chloe x Halle
Chloe and Halle look like they're in a fantasy, where red lips and long lashes give you superpowers.
Tia Mowry
We love Tia's natural look, freckles, beauty marks, gray hairs and all.
Winnie Harlow
Winnie's pink beat is a bright spot in a work-from-home day.