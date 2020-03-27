As quarantine continues, celebrities are finding interesting ways to keep the boredom away. Some have staged at-home concerts, dance parties, and panels. Many of our favorite Hollywood beauties are even posting beauty and hair tutorials to give us a peek into how they get glammed up without a squad.

And even though they might be getting dolled up to work from the couch, or just to catch the best light and take great photos, we’re into it. These days you have to take any opportunity to feel beautiful and confident.

Check out the ladies who gave us the feels straight from their bathrooms, kitchens, and living rooms this week.