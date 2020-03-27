Celebrity Beauty Looks Of The Week: March 22 – March 28
Instagram/@winnieharlow
By Shalwah Evans ·

As quarantine continues, celebrities are finding interesting ways to keep the boredom away. Some have staged at-home concerts, dance parties, and panels. Many of our favorite Hollywood beauties are even posting beauty and hair tutorials to give us a peek into how they get glammed up without a squad.

And even though they might be getting dolled up to work from the couch, or just to catch the best light and take great photos, we’re into it. These days you have to take any opportunity to feel beautiful and confident.

Check out the ladies who gave us the feels straight from their bathrooms, kitchens, and living rooms this week.

01
Ari Lennox
Ari might have gotten dolled up to the go to the club at home, but it was oh so worth it.
Instagram/@arilennox
02
Ashley Blaine
Ashley doesn't post much on social media, but when she does she gives us skin envy every time.
Instagram/@ashleyblaine
03
Saweetie
The Icy queen is also the queen of dramatic lashes. Quarantine has not stopped her reign.
Instagram/@saweetie
04
Claudia Jordan
Claudia looks refreshed and happy in her mauve lips and sea foam nails.
Instagram/@claudiajordan
05
Vanessa Simmons
Vanessa put her Juvia's Place palette to good use. When it the tutorial coming?
Instagram/@vanessajsimmons
06
Leomie Anderson
Leomie could never lose her makeup skills. But we're happy she's inviting us to the practice.
Instagram/@leomieanderson
07
Thulisile Phongolo
We'll always rush to the party when the DJ looks this flawless and radiant.
Instagram/@thuliphongolo
08
Gia Peppers
Gia's red lips and natural coils just made our day that much brighter.
Instagram/@giapeppers
09
Didi Stone
Didi's dramatic eye makeup and glossy lips are inspiration for FaceTime date makeup.
Instagram/@olomidedidi
10
Tanya Sam
Tanya knows the importance of catching that good light during the few minutes you spend outside each day.
Instagram/@itstanyatime
11
Mélodie Monrose
Mélodie might be frowning, but her beautiful makeup brought us nothing but smiles.
Instagram/@melodiemonrose
12
Jhene Aiko
Jhene's jumbo box braids are the perfect way to keep hair healthy and beautiful during quarantine.
Instagram/@jheneaiko
13
Yandy Smith-Harris
Yandy's gorgeous beat and hair makes us want to get out our lashes and curlers.
Instagram/@yandysmith
14
Estelle
Estelle's bun looks like the work of quarantine practice that made perfect.
Instagram/@estelledarlings
15
Ella Mai
We want to get boo'd up in quarantine with Ella and this beautiful look.
Instagram/@ellamai
16
Tetona Jackson
If you're going to quarantine, do it in style and lipstick.
Instagram/@itstetonajackson
17
Jennifer Freeman
Jennifer's rosy cheeks and lips are just the bonus to her glowing smile.
Instagram/@msjenfreeman
18
Chloe x Halle
Chloe and Halle look like they're in a fantasy, where red lips and long lashes give you superpowers.
Instagram/@chloexhalle
19
Tia Mowry
We love Tia's natural look, freckles, beauty marks, gray hairs and all.
Instagram/@tiamowry
20
Winnie Harlow
Winnie's pink beat is a bright spot in a work-from-home day.
Instagram/@winnieharlow
