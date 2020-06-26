Following Juneteenth we rounded up photos of our dear ol’ dads to pay homage to the love that they’ve given us, and the life lessons that they taught us. And then it was time to get back to glam selfies celebrating our melanin, curls, coils, kinks, and all forms of our glorious beauty.

Some sisters posted photos to remind us of just how vibrant our skin glows when it’s kissed by the sun, while others put together an entire beat to remind us of just how fly they can get on a random day. A few celebrity beauties indulged in their makeup kits to support the release of Loni Love’s new book.

It’s a sisterhood that’s unmatched in its bond and unparalleled in its beauty. Check out the gallery below to check out ladies sisters gave us fever this week—and not from coronavirus.