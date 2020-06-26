Following Juneteenth we rounded up photos of our dear ol’ dads to pay homage to the love that they’ve given us, and the life lessons that they taught us. And then it was time to get back to glam selfies celebrating our melanin, curls, coils, kinks, and all forms of our glorious beauty.
Some sisters posted photos to remind us of just how vibrant our skin glows when it’s kissed by the sun, while others put together an entire beat to remind us of just how fly they can get on a random day. A few celebrity beauties indulged in their makeup kits to support the release of Loni Love’s new book.
It’s a sisterhood that’s unmatched in its bond and unparalleled in its beauty. Check out the gallery below to check out ladies sisters gave us fever this week—and not from coronavirus.
01
Bia
Bia's glow reminds us that beach days and tropical vacations will be possible again soon.
Instagram/@bia
02
Brooke Valentine
Brooke is still putting safety first by wearing a mask and beauty second by rocking sky-high lashes.
Instagram/@4everbrooke
03
Sherrie Shepherd
We love Sherrie's popping look as she shows love for her girl Loni Love and the release of her new book.
Instagram/@sherrieshepherd
04
Bre-Z
Bre-Z's gaze might be far away but her curls are summoning us to move in closer.
Instagram/@brezofficial/@brandonalmengo
05
Jade Novah
Jade's pared-down glam is still flawless and mimic-worthy.
Instagram/@jadenovah
06
Leomie Anderson
Leomie is making her dreams come true while looking like the woman of our dreams.
Instagram/@leomieanderson
07
Veronica Webb
A cup of coffee, radiant skin and a light beat—we want our mornings like Veronica's.
Instagram/@veronicawebb
08
Yvette Nicole Brown
Yvette's Lonie love was both cute, charming, and filled with glam that we can into.
Instagram/@yvettenicolebrown
09
Ashley Blaine Fetherston
When Ashley blesses us with a rare selfie it's always full of rich chocolate skin splendor.
Instagram/@ashleyblaine
10
Keri Hilson
Keri's red on red on red support for her team is perfectly devilish and we love it.
Instagram/@kerihilson
11
Sevyn Streeter
Sevyn's beautiful natural curls are the perfect accent to her flawless beat.
Instagram/@sevyn
12
Birgundi Baker
Birgundi might not be aiming for perfection but that flawless skin and that popping lip gloss had their own goals.
Instagram/@birgundi_baker
13
Danileigh
We love Dani's throwback braids and bucket hat combo. They standout just as much as her perfect nude lipstick.
Instagram/@iamdanileigh
14
Kash Doll
We love Kash Dolls pink Fenty set but its her scroll-stopping hair and makeup that has us sending heart-eye emojis.
Instagram/@kashdoll/@mr_ware91
15
Justine Skye
Justine's beauty could make a butterfly jealous.
Instagram/@justineskye
16
Chloe x Halle
We want to look as unbothered and put together as Chloe and Halle do in this garden.
Instagram/@chloexhalle
17
Antoinette Robertson
Dear White People: if this gorgeous coco doesn't make you want to get into this melanin then you must be blind.
Instagram/@antoinette
18
Eva Marcille
Eva can cover her eyes but those platinum braids, that shiny gloss and that beaming skin are going for best in beauty.
Instagram/@evamarcille
19
Lalah Hathaway
Lalah's colorful paint is an entire mood for the weekend.
Instagram/@lalahhathaway
20
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Dragon is still giving us the same fire as her stallion counterpart.
Instagram/@theestallion