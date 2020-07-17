While this week saw another surge in COVID-19 cases in several states, another increase in gun violence in New York, and a Nick Cannon controversy that has Hollywood divided, the Black community still basked in small opportunities to find joy.
And Black women (and men) all over the world picked up their makeup cases to add some much needed melanin-enriched beauty to our timelines. Check out the celebrities who added their freshly beat mugs and dope strands to the lineup of selfies we loved this week.
01
Ryan Destiny
Even with half of it cut off Ryan is giving face—and we're eagerly receiving it!
Instagram/@ryandestiny
02
Leomie Anderson
Leomie is so good at looking bad and those copper tresses are everything.
Instagram/@leomieanderson
03
Jordyn Woods
Jordyn's Instagram is always a go-to for the best beauty selfies and this week she's giving us full glam with nothing spared.
Instagram/@jordynwoods
04
Keshia Knight Pulliam
Keisha's red lips and white nails create a great contrast amongst two classics.
Instagram/@keshiaknightpulliam
05
Christina Milian
Even with just a touch of makeup and a high bun, Christina looks radiant and picture perfect.
Instagram/@christinamilian
06
Mary J. Blige
Mary is, and will forever be, our favorite celebrity blond. No one rocks platinum like the queen.
Instagram/@therealmaryjblige
07
Lexi Underwood
Lexi went full-on fashion and beauty queen with this casual but gorgeous head-to-toe look.
Instagram/@officiallexiunderwood
08
Phaedra Parks
Phaedra might be dabbling in apparel now, but it's clear that she's still a beauty gal to the core.
Instagram/@phaedraparks
09
Pearl Thusi
We'll just feast on Pearl with this gorgeous green and red beauty combo while we wait for Queen Sono to come back.
Instagram/@pearlthusi
10
Shannon Thornton
Shannon's curls, lips, eyes and skin are all we want to fill our weekend with. And of course a new episode of P-Valley.
Instagram/@shannonjthornton
11
Serena Williams
We love Serena's bronze braids and berry lip combo.
Instagram/@serenawilliams
12
Terri J Vaughn
Terri got that skin and those brows together. We feel a new project coming our way!
Instagram/@terrijvaughn
13
Porsha Williams
Whether done with drugstore makeup or prestige brands, Porsha's beat is always inspirational.
Instagram/@porsha4real
14
Gabrielle Union
We're counting down to the launch of Flawless by Gabrielle Union so that we can get our curls looking this outstanding.
Instagram/@gabunion
15
Dora Owusu
Remember when they told Black women not to wear blue eyeshadow in the '90s? Get 'em Dora!
Instagram/@doraowusu
16
Serayah
Serayah's fresh face and fresh curls make us want to color our hair and get a facial.
Instagram/@serayah
17
Marlo Hamptons
If this is the glam we can expect, we're heading to Atlanta to summer at the Hamptons.
Instagram/@marlohampton
18
Pretty Vee
We cannot wait to see what Pretty Vee was shooting with this stunning full beat and sleek hair.
Instagram/@yesimprettyvee
19
Amandla Stenberg
Even Amandla's personal behind the scenes shots from her Mission Magazine shoot were perfection.
Instagram/@amandlastenberg
20
Jessie Woo
Jessie's flawless chocolate skin and chocolate waves almost distracted us from her charming pink lids and perfect lashes.
Instagram/@thejessiewoo
21
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington kept it fresh-faced with a sun-kissed glow for press days.