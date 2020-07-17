Instagram/@ officiallexiunderwood

While this week saw another surge in COVID-19 cases in several states, another increase in gun violence in New York, and a Nick Cannon controversy that has Hollywood divided, the Black community still basked in small opportunities to find joy.

Gabrielle Union and Larry Sims launched a hair care line that caters to textured hair, a Black surgeon went above and beyond to make a patient feel seen, and more brands have stepped up to show financial support for Black creatives in the beauty industry.

And Black women (and men) all over the world picked up their makeup cases to add some much needed melanin-enriched beauty to our timelines. Check out the celebrities who added their freshly beat mugs and dope strands to the lineup of selfies we loved this week.