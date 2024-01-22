ICYMI: Must-See Celebrity Beauty Moments From The Weekend

@mingleesimmons via Instagram

Celebs gifted us with non-stop moments of their never-declining face cards over the weekend. This meant replacing the famous ‘90s skinny brows for full-grown fluffiness, black lip liner instead of blended browns, and doll-like blush for chic, rouge contour.

With romantic looks expected to flirt with beauty this year, Ming Lee Simmons celebrated her 24th birthday in a Betty Boop-esque look. She married polished lips, sculpted strawberry blush, and curly-Q baby hair together. Tyla joined in on the trend with nose freckles and shortcake-colored blush. Saweetie had a darker, Elvira-esque moment with white powder, a sharp wing, and blunt bangs.

Meanwhile, protective styles– like Justine Skye’s hybrid extensions and Tyla’s Bahamas braid down– were popular, too. Winnie Harlow opted onyx and gray body waves with a new lash set, feathered eyebrows, and a pop of blush. Models, including Jasmine Tookes and Tina Kunakey, started off fashion month with silky hairstyles.

Below, take a look at the 9 celebrity beauty moments we double-tapped over the weekend.