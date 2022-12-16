One thing celebrities are going to do is commit to a photo shoot. Whether at home, outside or before an event, they love to smile for the camera. And while they may flood our timeline, at least we get a few glams worthy of a like.

Tik Tok has sprinkled its influence on sisters Jordyn, Jodie Woods, and Chloe Bailey as they flaunt the trendy “cold” makeup look, emphasizing blush from cheek to cheek across the nose. The brown lip has taken a break this week, with the nude lip taking the lead as Halle Bailey, Marsai Martin, and Tracee Ellis Ross flaunt various swatches. In contrast, C.W.’s All-American star Greta Onieogou partakes in the subtle holiday red for the Jennifer Hudson Show. And for a bold and more extravagant shadow, Kelly Rowland and Janelle Monae both smize for the camera in classic black smokey eyes with fluttering lashes, while Ryan Destiny opted for a hazy purple.

Let’s be honest, Instagram can serve as the best place to find your next glam idea. There is nothing wrong with grabbing a little inspiration from the Internet; these celebrities brought the best beat this week.