We’ve seen how gorgeous Black celebrities look without their makeup from all the stay-at-home selfie action they’ve gotten into recently. And we are here for it. But we also appreciate our favorite Tinseltown beauties when they want to put on a little glam to feel good.
While we’re all waiting to see how much longer quarantine will last in our respective states we’re still Instastalking pretty much everyone. Fortunately some celebrities are still giving us a reason to double-tap their photos.
Check out the ladies who brought it this week with radiant skin, glossy lips, laid edges and near professional cut-creases.
01
La La Anthony
La La was a perfectly pretty bunny for her at-home Easter celebration.
02
Lela Rochon
Get into Lela's soft pink lips and flushed cheekbones.
03
Bia
Bia's cute mini buns and laid edges are making us crush on the hip hop artist even more.
04
Adjua Styles
Adjua flexed for a minute just to show us that there's no lip color she doesn't look smoking in.
05
Megan The Stallion
Meg's Easter Sunday beat made her holiday, and ours, extra special.
06
Jordyn Woods
The queen of selfies added a bright spot to her makeup, her outfit, and our day with this look.
07
Lovie Simone
Lovie's lip gloss is sparkling and her edges are poppin'.
08
Kenya Moore
Kenya is fresh faced and full of joy in this cute selfie.
09
Christina Elmore
Christina caught that light perfectly to illuminate her flawless skin and cute DIY box braids.
10
Hennessy Carolina
Hennessy's full nude lips and winged liner are what our DIY makeup dreams are made of.
11
LaLa Milan
LaLa reminded us how those fun, cute, and girly hair clips can make a hairstyle pop.
12
Malaysia
Malaysia's look is simple but perfectly executed, and her skin looks dewy and fresh.
13
Stefflon Don
Eyes, lips, face, hair—Steff is serving it all and it's quite tasty.
14
Keri Hilson
Keri Hilson might be remembering makeup through this look. But she's also proving that she hasn't lost her touch.
15
Cynthia Bailey
If this is what she's serving on the weekends we're spending next Sunday at Cynthia's place.
16
Yola
Yola is all about her big curls and buttery smooth skin. And we are too!
17
Tinashe
We absolutely love Tinashe's fun beads on braids.
18
Cheslie Kryst
Cheslie's rocking a middle part now and we still love her juicy curls.
19
Kelly Rowland
Kelly's angelic glow has us reaching for the vitamin C and exfoliators.
20
Marsai Martin
Makeup or no makeup, Marsai stays photo ready.