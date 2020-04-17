Celebrity Beauty Looks Of The Week: April 12 – April 18
Instagram/@chesliekryst
By Shalwah Evans ·

We’ve seen how gorgeous Black celebrities look without their makeup from all the stay-at-home selfie action they’ve gotten into recently. And we are here for it. But we also appreciate our favorite Tinseltown beauties when they want to put on a little glam to feel good.

While we’re all waiting to see how much longer quarantine will last in our respective states we’re still Instastalking pretty much everyone. Fortunately some celebrities are still giving us a reason to double-tap their photos.

Check out the ladies who brought it this week with radiant skin, glossy lips, laid edges and near professional cut-creases.

01
La La Anthony
La La was a perfectly pretty bunny for her at-home Easter celebration.
Instagram/@lala
02
Lela Rochon
Get into Lela's soft pink lips and flushed cheekbones.
Instagram/@iamlelarochon
03
Bia
Bia's cute mini buns and laid edges are making us crush on the hip hop artist even more.
Instagram/@bia
04
Adjua Styles
Adjua flexed for a minute just to show us that there's no lip color she doesn't look smoking in.
Instagram/@adjuastyles
05
Megan The Stallion
Meg's Easter Sunday beat made her holiday, and ours, extra special.
Instagram/@theestallion
06
Jordyn Woods
The queen of selfies added a bright spot to her makeup, her outfit, and our day with this look.
Instagram/@jordynwoods
07
Lovie Simone
Lovie's lip gloss is sparkling and her edges are poppin'.
Instagram/@loviesimone_
08
Kenya Moore
Kenya is fresh faced and full of joy in this cute selfie.
Instagram/@thekenyamoore
09
Christina Elmore
Christina caught that light perfectly to illuminate her flawless skin and cute DIY box braids.
Instagram/@christina.elmore
10
Hennessy Carolina
Hennessy's full nude lips and winged liner are what our DIY makeup dreams are made of.
Instagram/@hennessycarolina
11
LaLa Milan
LaLa reminded us how those fun, cute, and girly hair clips can make a hairstyle pop.
Instagram/@lalamilan
12
Malaysia
Malaysia's look is simple but perfectly executed, and her skin looks dewy and fresh.
Instagram/@malaysiainthecity
13
Stefflon Don
Eyes, lips, face, hair—Steff is serving it all and it's quite tasty.
Instagram/@stefflondon
14
Keri Hilson
Keri Hilson might be remembering makeup through this look. But she's also proving that she hasn't lost her touch.
Instagram/@kerihilson
15
Cynthia Bailey
If this is what she's serving on the weekends we're spending next Sunday at Cynthia's place.
Instagram/@cynthiabailey10
16
Yola
Yola is all about her big curls and buttery smooth skin. And we are too!
Instagram/@iamyolaofficial
17
Tinashe
We absolutely love Tinashe's fun beads on braids.
Instagram/@tinashenow
18
Cheslie Kryst
Cheslie's rocking a middle part now and we still love her juicy curls.
Instagram/@chesliekryst
19
Kelly Rowland
Kelly's angelic glow has us reaching for the vitamin C and exfoliators.
Instagram/@kellyrowland
20
Marsai Martin
Makeup or no makeup, Marsai stays photo ready.
Instagram/@marsaimartin
