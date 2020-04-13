These Celebrities Look Amazing Without Makeup
By Shalwah Evans ·

Even though most of the social media beauty challenges call for getting glammed up, celebrities are stripping down while they stay at home. Many of the starlets we love, including Tracee Ellis Ross, Halle Berry, and Queen Naija have put down their makeup brushes and still picked up their cameras for selfies.

It must be refreshing to have an extended amount of time to focus solely on skincare and hair health when you’re used to constantly having makeup applied and your hair manipulated. Many of the ladies have even given up their nail extensions so that they don’t have to worry about upkeep.

Quarantine life is quite monotonous and getting dolled up has been a nice escape from the banality of the day to day. But these ladies have found the joy in doing the opposite.

Check out the gallery below to see how beautiful these stars look without their makeup.

01
Yara Shahidi
Instagram/@yarashahidi
02
Eva Marcille
Instagram/@evamarcille
03
Amanda Seales
Instagram/@amandaseales
04
Nia Long
Instagram/@mjrodriguez7
05
Mj Rodriguez
Instagram/@mjrodriguez7
06
Tracee Ellis Ross
Instagram/@traceeellisross
07
Garcelle Beauvais
Instagram/@garcelle
08
Indya Moore
Instagram/@indyamoore
09
Gabrielle Union
Instagram/@gabunion
10
Tia Mowry
Instagram/@tiamowry
11
Pretty Vee
Instagram/@yesimprettyvee
12
Marsai Martin
Instagram/@marsaimartin
13
Queen Naija
Instagram/@queennaija
14
Joan Smalls
Instagram/@joansmalls
15
Halle Berry
Instagram/@halleberry
