Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

Even though most of the social media beauty challenges call for getting glammed up, celebrities are stripping down while they stay at home. Many of the starlets we love, including Tracee Ellis Ross, Halle Berry, and Queen Naija have put down their makeup brushes and still picked up their cameras for selfies.

It must be refreshing to have an extended amount of time to focus solely on skincare and hair health when you’re used to constantly having makeup applied and your hair manipulated. Many of the ladies have even given up their nail extensions so that they don’t have to worry about upkeep.

Quarantine life is quite monotonous and getting dolled up has been a nice escape from the banality of the day to day. But these ladies have found the joy in doing the opposite.

Check out the gallery below to see how beautiful these stars look without their makeup.