Fashion on the red carpet is back, and celebrities went all out on the step-and-repeat at Sunday night’s 73rd annual Emmy Awards. From Issa Rae in a custom Aliétte NY dress to Yara Shahidi in a stunning Dior number, stars traveled across the country to dazzle at the star-studded event held in Los Angeles, CA.

While the fashion and style exceeded our expectations, we were especially mesmerized by the women who wore their best accessories on their hands. Yes, we are talking about their nails! Below, check out some of our favorite manis.

Tracee Ross Ellis

While styling in a ruby red Valentino gown, the Black-ish star served us fabulous nude nails that were just the perfect length to give us “Diana Ross” glam.

Kerry Washington

The Scandal actress sought nail artist Kim Troung to ensure her classic oval-shaped nails, in blood-red, complimented her lovely Etro corset gown.

Taraji P. Henson

The Empire actress never disappoints when she walks the red carpet and we are loving how nail artist, Temeka Jackson, customized her ruby red nails with delicate accent stones.

Cynthia Erivo

The Aretha actress understood the assignment and commissioned Gina Oh to create her coffin-tipped French manicure with pearly white tips. Don’t you just love how the nails pair with her Louis Vitton dress? We are fans!

MJ Rodriguez

The category is Beauty! The Pose actress and singer graced the red carpet in a beautiful flowing Versace dress, but we would be remiss not to mention the star’s long stiletto nails, with crackling decor, done by Thuy Nguyen. In case you’re wondering, the look was created using Essie’s white polish.

Rachel Lindsay

The Extra host looked fabulous in her eye-catching sunset yellow dress by Christopher John Rogers. We also loved her decorative nails that were the perfect accessory to her look. Bravo!