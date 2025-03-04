Carol’s Daughter Is Returning To Its Independently-Owned Roots

Getty Images

For over three decades, Carol’s Daughter has been at the forefront of the natural hair movement—championing self-love and the beauty of our textures with every campaign and product rollout. Now, the beloved brand is entering a new phase: departing from the L’Oréal umbrella to be independently-owned once again.

Founded in 1993 by Lisa Price in her Brooklyn kitchen, Carol’s Daughter quickly became a staple for the Black community—thanks to its high-quality, natural ingredient-based hair care products. With a mission to cater to Black hair, the brand built a devoted following, offering everything from deeply nourishing conditioners to cult-favorite hair masks. Over the years, the brand has earned the love of A-listers like Jada Pinkett Smith, Mary J. Blige, and Erykah Badu, who have praised its products for keeping their curls and coils looking flawless.

In 2014, the devoted beauty brand joined the L’Oréal family, a move that helped propel the brand to an even wider audience while maintaining its authenticity. This partnership allowed for greater distribution and innovation, bringing its game-changing formulas to more shelves and households. Now, as the brand moves forward, Price recently took to Instagram to share the big news with a heartfelt video reflecting on her journey and hinting at an exciting future ahead. “My dreams are not finished. Today I begin a new chapter and reclaim the indie spirit of my brand as its forever founder and newly appointed President,” Price said in the video.

Although we do not yet know who the new independent owner will become, one thing is for sure: Carol’s Daughter isn’t going anywhere. The brand remains committed to textured hair, Black beauty, and the community that built it. While we wait to see what’s next, one thing is certain—we’ll be cheering for Carol’s Daughter every step of the way.