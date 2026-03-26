Cardi B Went All Natural For Jimmy Fallon

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Cardi B agrees with Beyoncé. Just because you wear wigs doesn’t mean you don’t have healthy—or long—hair underneath. And, just weeks before Cardi B’s new haircare brand Grow-Good Beauty officially launches on April 15th, she’s been proving just that.

On Tuesday night, the Afro-Latina rapper and brand founder went all natural for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. While her beauty wardrobe often consists of dramatic wigs, which have ranged from lollipop blue and bi-colored to sharp cuts and curls, this time her hair was all from her Dominican roots.

Accompanying her natural beat was waist-long, black, and voluminous hair, which you can credit her Bronx-born hair hacks for. “I be doing rice water, I be doing garlic water,” she told Fallon about her old school hair rituals. Except, she warned against using raw garlic instead of boiled. “I was smelling like a chicken caesar salad for six months straight.”

Luckily, her new haircare products don’t smell like that. But, she says they do have some ingredients inspired by her DIY avocado hair masks, which she relies on to retain her hair’s length. “[They have] avocado, aloe, everything,” she says.

As anticipation grows around Grow-Good Beauty, Cardi B is opening up the conversation around natural hair. From old school rituals that we’ve learned from our grandmothers to new length-retention techniques to finally make your hair stay long, her luscious hair is full of secrets. And soon, she’s sharing them all with you.