Cardi B’s Balenciaga Couture Look Was All About Romantic Curls

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Balenciaga

Cardi B has become synonymous with the Couture week front row thanks to her knockout beauty looks. Last year, she went from a mob wives bob at Alexander McQueen to eye-shading bangs at Mugler. This time, at Balenciaga’s FW25-26 show, she opted for something more romantic: ultra-dark bombshell curls.

Wide barrel rolls gave her hair shape and dimension. The back was teased and layered for an extra-thick look, while her short side part was almost hidden by a voluminous comb over.

PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 09: Cardi B attends the Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 09, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images for Balenciaga)

Her brows took an opposite approach: thin, angular, and sharp. Turning upward, they mimicked her winged liner, along with a lash and a subtle smoky eye, defined her eyes. And while statement lips at Schiaparelli called black lipstick to the catwalk, she wore that shade on her nails. This all, of course, was not to distract from the center of her makeup look: a matte red lip.

Unlike her other front row beauty looks (think: muted lips), bigger hair and bolder lips at Balencicaga were in true Cardi B fashion.