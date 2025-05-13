Camille Rose’s Guava Slip Collection Will Upgrade Your Wash Day

Courtesy of Camille Rose

Last week, Camille Rose brought the flavor—and the moisture—to downtown New York City with a guava-infused celebration like no other. The beloved beauty brand transformed Cloudy Donut Co.’s Soho location into a dreamy pop-up experience filled with vibrant energy, natural hair love, and sensory delight. Attendees were treated to guava-inspired treats, a live DJ spinning feel-good tracks, luxe gift bags, and an exclusive first look at Camille Rose’s newest innovation: the Guava Slip Collection.

This latest drop stays true to founder and CEO Janell Stephens’ “mixtress” roots, blending plant-based ingredients with community insight to create haircare that feels as indulgent as it is effective. “I’ve always listened closely to our community—and what I kept hearing was the need for products that make caring for natural hair less time-consuming, without compromising on moisture or health,” Stephens tells ESSENCE. “I wanted to create something that could truly cut wash day in half, because that should be a luxurious, sensory experience.”

The Guava Slip Collection is designed to do exactly that. Each formula is powered by the nourishing properties of guava fruit essence and Kakadu plum extract—two superfruits rich in vitamins A and C, known to support scalp health, restore hydration, and help prevent breakage. But this isn’t just about the ingredients—it’s about making haircare a ritual worth looking forward to.

According to Stephens, this is one of the brand’s most hydrating and detangling collections yet. The routine starts with a gentle shampoo that effortlessly lifts buildup while melting away knots. It’s followed by a rich, ultra-slippery conditioner formulated to soften strands, strengthen ends, and make detangling nearly effortless. The Leave-In Conditioner delivers weightless hydration and frizz control, allowing curls and coils to retain moisture and definition throughout the day. To seal the deal, the Whipped Soufflé acts as a luxurious finisher, offering lightweight styling, hold, and shine with zero crunch.

“The goal was to create a system where every step worked together to deliver moisture, make detangling easier, and reduce breakage,” Stephens explains. “It’s a complete routine that leaves hair soft, manageable, and frizz-free.”

True to Camille Rose’s legacy, the Guava Slip Collection doesn’t just care for your curls—it celebrates them. With its juicy scent, rich textures, and results-driven formulas, this launch turns wash day from a chore into a self-care ritual. And based on the pop-up’s packed house and buzzing energy, it’s clear the community is already embracing this next chapter in the Camille Rose story.

The Guava Slip Collection is now available at Camille Rose—because your crown deserves nothing less than plant-based luxury.