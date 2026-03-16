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Inside Camille Rose’s Art Of Glam Awards Dinner

Founder Janelle Stephens hosted their first-ever award show honoring the hands behind celebrity red carpet beauty.
Inside Camille Rose’s Art Of Glam Awards Dinner
Paras Griffin/WireImage
By India Espy-Jones ·
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Red carpets are historically one of the most glamorous perks of Hollywood. But, credit isn’t just due to the work of big time movie stars. Behind the glamour of awards show season, from Kelly Rowland’s rich makeup to Old Hollywood coifs on Da’Vine Joy Randolph, the beauty and fashion teams deserve their flowers for getting celebrities red carpet-ready for all their big nights out. 

Ahead of Oscar weekend, Camille Rose founder Janelle Stephens held their first-ever Art of Glam: Honoring the Hands Behind the Beauty awards dinner. The event was hosted by former Deputy Editor at ESSENCE and current EVP at Ebony Magazine, Cori Murray—at the Maybourne in Beverly Hills. The guest list was full of the artists’ celebrity clients, from Samuel L. Jackson and Kelly Rowland, to Kyla Pratt and Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and a number of influential voices, like Jackie Aina and Toni Bravo. After the red carpet, they all descended into the ballroom to fill 150 seats in honor of the artists responsible for their best looks, calling the backstage stars to the front.

For one, Rowland presented her world-renowned makeup artist, Sheika Daley, who’s also known her work on Ryan Destiny, Taraji P. Henson and Da’Vine Joy Randolph, with the Makeup Stylist Visionary Award in a touching tribute. Meanwhile, Samuel L. Jackson presented Camille Friend, the Oscar-nominated hairstylist behind Black Panther 2, with the Cinematic Hairstylist Visionary Award. Mary J. Blige’s hairstylist Tym Wallace was the night’s Red Carpet Hair Visionary Award-winner, and, Randolph presented Ruth E. Carter with the Janell Stephens Lifetime Achievement Award.

Below, take a look inside Camille Rose’s first-ever Art of Glam: Honoring the Hands Behind the Beauty awards dinner.

Inside Camille Rose’s Art Of Glam Awards Dinner
Inside Camille Rose’s Art Of Glam Awards Dinner
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 11: Janell Stephens attends “Art Of Glam: Honoring The Hands Behind The Beauty” at Maybourne Beverly Hills on March 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)
Inside Camille Rose’s Art Of Glam Awards Dinner
Inside Camille Rose’s Art Of Glam Awards Dinner
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 11: (L-R) Camille Friend and Samuel L. Jackson attend “Art Of Glam: Honoring The Hands Behind The Beauty” at Maybourne Beverly Hills on March 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)
Inside Camille Rose’s Art Of Glam Awards Dinner
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 11: Sergio Hudson attends “Art Of Glam: Honoring The Hands Behind The Beauty” at Maybourne Beverly Hills on March 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)
Inside Camille Rose’s Art Of Glam Awards Dinner
Inside Camille Rose’s Art Of Glam Awards Dinner
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 11: Jackie Aina attends “Art Of Glam: Honoring The Hands Behind The Beauty” at Maybourne Beverly Hills on March 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)
Inside Camille Rose’s Art Of Glam Awards Dinner
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 11: John Mosely Jr. speaks onstage during the Art Of Glam: Honoring The Hands Behind The Beauty at Maybourne Beverly Hills on March 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)
Inside Camille Rose’s Art Of Glam Awards Dinner
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 11: Cori Murray attends “Art Of Glam: Honoring The Hands Behind The Beauty” at Maybourne Beverly Hills on March 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)
Inside Camille Rose’s Art Of Glam Awards Dinner
Inside Camille Rose’s Art Of Glam Awards Dinner
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 11: Da’Vine Joy Randolph attends “Art Of Glam: Honoring The Hands Behind The Beauty” at Maybourne Beverly Hills on March 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)
Inside Camille Rose’s Art Of Glam Awards Dinner
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 11: Kellen Derrick attends “Art Of Glam: Honoring The Hands Behind The Beauty” at Maybourne Beverly Hills on March 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)
Inside Camille Rose’s Art Of Glam Awards Dinner
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 11: Kyla Pratt attends “Art Of Glam: Honoring The Hands Behind The Beauty” at Maybourne Beverly Hills on March 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)
Inside Camille Rose’s Art Of Glam Awards Dinner
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 11: Toni Bravo attends “Art Of Glam: Honoring The Hands Behind The Beauty” at Maybourne Beverly Hills on March 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)
Inside Camille Rose’s Art Of Glam Awards Dinner
Inside Camille Rose’s Art Of Glam Awards Dinner
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 11: Sheika Daley attends “Art Of Glam: Honoring The Hands Behind The Beauty” at Maybourne Beverly Hills on March 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)
Inside Camille Rose’s Art Of Glam Awards Dinner
Inside Camille Rose’s Art Of Glam Awards Dinner
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 11: Kelly Rowland speaks onstage during the Art Of Glam: Honoring The Hands Behind The Beauty at Maybourne Beverly Hills on March 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)
Inside Camille Rose’s Art Of Glam Awards Dinner
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 11: Arnell Armon attends “Art Of Glam: Honoring The Hands Behind The Beauty” at Maybourne Beverly Hills on March 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)
Inside Camille Rose’s Art Of Glam Awards Dinner
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 11: Bevy Smith attends “Art Of Glam: Honoring The Hands Behind The Beauty” at Maybourne Beverly Hills on March 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)
Inside Camille Rose’s Art Of Glam Awards Dinner
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 11: Durand Bernarr and Vincent Smith onstage during the Art Of Glam: Honoring The Hands Behind The Beauty at Maybourne Beverly Hills on March 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)
Inside Camille Rose’s Art Of Glam Awards Dinner
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 11: Archie Davis speaks onstage during the Art Of Glam: Honoring The Hands Behind The Beauty at Maybourne Beverly Hills on March 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)
Inside Camille Rose’s Art Of Glam Awards Dinner
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 11: Saisha Beecham attends “Art Of Glam: Honoring The Hands Behind The Beauty” at Maybourne Beverly Hills on March 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)
Inside Camille Rose’s Art Of Glam Awards Dinner
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 11: Shunika Terry attends “Art Of Glam: Honoring The Hands Behind The Beauty” at Maybourne Beverly Hills on March 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)
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