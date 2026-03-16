Inside Camille Rose’s Art Of Glam Awards Dinner

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Red carpets are historically one of the most glamorous perks of Hollywood. But, credit isn’t just due to the work of big time movie stars. Behind the glamour of awards show season, from Kelly Rowland’s rich makeup to Old Hollywood coifs on Da’Vine Joy Randolph, the beauty and fashion teams deserve their flowers for getting celebrities red carpet-ready for all their big nights out.

Ahead of Oscar weekend, Camille Rose founder Janelle Stephens held their first-ever Art of Glam: Honoring the Hands Behind the Beauty awards dinner. The event was hosted by former Deputy Editor at ESSENCE and current EVP at Ebony Magazine, Cori Murray—at the Maybourne in Beverly Hills. The guest list was full of the artists’ celebrity clients, from Samuel L. Jackson and Kelly Rowland, to Kyla Pratt and Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and a number of influential voices, like Jackie Aina and Toni Bravo. After the red carpet, they all descended into the ballroom to fill 150 seats in honor of the artists responsible for their best looks, calling the backstage stars to the front.

For one, Rowland presented her world-renowned makeup artist, Sheika Daley, who’s also known her work on Ryan Destiny, Taraji P. Henson and Da’Vine Joy Randolph, with the Makeup Stylist Visionary Award in a touching tribute. Meanwhile, Samuel L. Jackson presented Camille Friend, the Oscar-nominated hairstylist behind Black Panther 2, with the Cinematic Hairstylist Visionary Award. Mary J. Blige’s hairstylist Tym Wallace was the night’s Red Carpet Hair Visionary Award-winner, and, Randolph presented Ruth E. Carter with the Janell Stephens Lifetime Achievement Award.

Below, take a look inside Camille Rose’s first-ever Art of Glam: Honoring the Hands Behind the Beauty awards dinner.