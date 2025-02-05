Could Calamine Lotion Be Your Next Makeup Hack?

Westend61 / Getty Images

At the end of the day, creativity is what keeps the world of beauty going. Whether it’s people using lipstick as blush when we run out or Vaseline for shimmer and body glow, it’s in these moments we discover how innovative we can be.

Lawrencia Defoe, a beauty influencer, realized how far her creativity could go when she struggled to make her makeup last. Defoe found herself constantly having to touch up as someone with oily skin. She began searching for solutions and quickly came across Milk Of Magnesium. Typically used to help with an upset stomach, Milk of Magnesium can also tame oily skin. Although it was tempting, she decided against it after discovering the popular product’s downsides, which caused her to get more creative.

Defoe then came up with the solution of using Calamine Lotion. It’s typically used to dry out oozing skin from irritation and mild skin conditions. Defoe discovered the Calamine Lotion’s drying capabilities would be perfect for her oily skin. “Honestly, it was an experiment at first, but since calamine lotion is made for the skin, it just worked, and it’s been a game changer ever since,” says Defoe. Since beginning her Calamine Lotion journey, she’s implemented it regularly in her beauty routine, which has become a hit on social media.

Below, Defoe lets us in on how she uses the viral ingredient to control her oily skin underneath makeup.

How is it used?

Thousands tune in as Defoe lathers the product across her canvas, after applying sunscreen, as a final step to her skincare routine. She then follows up with concealer and foundation to lock in the lotion. By the end of each tutorial, Defoe is seen looking incredible in her makeup routine, which is made to last. Or, as she would say, has wholly elevated her routine. “It’s added a lot of longevity to my makeup looks, especially in helping me control oil and manage how products sit on my face. It also gives a nice mattifying, poreless finish,” says Defoe.

Is it for everyone?

Although Calamine Lotion has elevated Defoe’s makeup experience, the product isn’t for everyone. While drying might benefit some, it can also be uncomfortable for other skin types. “If you have dry skin, I wouldn’t recommend it at all. It’s just too drying and could cause flakiness, which nobody wants,” Defoe mentions. Before trying any product, it’s best to do the patch test. Placing a small amount of the lotion on your skin and waiting for a reaction can prevent unwanted skin adversities.

When is the best time to use it?

Beyond using the patch test to see how your skin may react, it’s also best to note Defoe doesn’t use Calamine Lotion for every makeup routine. “I only use it when I need longevity. I also don’t skip sunscreen! Protecting your skin is essential, especially if you use such products.” We must remember that the product is intentionally built to dry out the skin when faced with challenges like bug bites. Limit using the product for notable exceptions, like a hot summer day when makeup is bound to melt right off. Defoe reminds us, “at the end of the day, it’s all about balance and doing what’s right for your skin!”

How do I remove it?

Once Defoe is ready to remove her makeup, she uses hydrating products to restore her skin. “Since calamine lotion reduces natural oils, it’s essential to replenish your skin with moisture,” says Defoe. Fat Water Hydrating Toner by Fenty Beauty, Ordinary Soothing Barrier Support, and Halo Honey by Farmacy are just a few hydrating products filled with ceramides and B12 to hydrate the skin. Implementing these products and drinking lots of water can bring the skin back into balance after achieving an ultra-mattifying look. Most importantly, remember to handle your skin with care.