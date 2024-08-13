This WOC-Owned Sanitizing Body Care Brand Is Bringing New Meaning To Clean Beauty

The COVID-19 pandemic gave us new awareness of the sanctity of cleanliness. Hand sanitizer became the hero product of the world, and many of us swapped our staple hand creams for the antiseptic instead.

However, Nadiyah Spencer and Tennille Turner, friends and fashion and beauty business insider realized that while they didn’t have to sacrifice one for the other.

The two came together together during the lockdown to develop the idea of their brand bütün, a functional fragrance range that sanitizes, moisturizes and nourishes. Its name, which means whole in Turkish, is reflective of the brand’s ethos. After spending time in Istanbul, Tunisia and Morocco, the founders created a complete neck to toe collection consisting of rich body butters, enriching lotion, and reinvigorating scrubs alongside the brand’s signature perfumes. Spencer says she wants the products to move with its wearer.

“For the Sun Tzu collection, a lot of that scented sanitizing came from going to studios and being like, I have to work out and this doesn’t smell good,” Spencer tells ESSENCE.

She shares she wanted to move away from alcohol-laden sanitizers and create a new way to cleanse the body and surfaces.

“The sprays can be used everywhere,” Spencer explains. “That was incredibly intentional.”

The line was inspired by Turkish wellness retreat practices and the three collections SUN-TZU, RHASSOUL and HAMMAM are powered by clinically-

studied mood enhancement technology and a blend of antibacterial ingredients designed to support mind and body through your active journey, according to the founders.

What makes these products so special is their duality, while it’s functioning as a sanitizer the scent and moisturizing properties aren’t compromised. This isn’t lost on its growing list of national distributors, which includes Pure Barre, Solidcore, the mega popular strength training franchise and The Tracy Anderson fitness studios.

“We really want to cater to the mind, body and soul and we thoughtfully curated everything to fall in line with that,” Turner tells ESSENCE.

More information about Butun Body can be found here.