I’ve recently been wanting to switch my curl styling routine up. No particular reason, per se, but as things in the world continue to change at a rapid pace, I’ve figured why not give my hair some variety as well. Not to mention, my hair has been growing, its needs are changing, and so many parts of me just want to see just how good my curls can get.

After much consideration (a.k.a. asking my curl friends their opinion) I decided to give Bumble and bumble’s Curl Collection a chance. Packed with good-for-you ingredients, and priding itself on insane definition and moisture, I couldn’t think of a reason not to try it — and I’m happy I did.

Ahead, check out my three favorites that both appeal to my desire for out-of-this-world curls, versatility and an ingredients-first approach.

Curl 3-In-1 Conditioner

As a 3C co-washing lover, often fearful of over-shampooing and stripping my hair, this product has become my holy grail. I complete a full wash day every two weeks, but that doesn’t mean that in-between I don’t need a gentle cleanse. I use this baby, enhanced with avocado, coconut and jojoba oil to refresh my hair once a week. The consistency is rich and smooth and like so many other Bumble and bumble products and has multiple uses (hence the name): a leave-in and a rinse-out as well.

First, I incorporate from root to tip to drenched hair, detangle with a wide-tooth comb, and then rinse with warm water before adding my styling products.

Curl Defining Cream

All curl defining creams are not created equal — even though many brands will try to convince you that they are. Prime example, this Bumble and bumble formula. Let’s run a few of its qualifications that set it apart. Besides dishing out free-moving, bouncy curls infused with shea and cocoa butter, it’s also enhanced with UV filters to protect your strands from the sun. Basically, think of it as sunscreen for your curls.

And while it’s certainly worth mentioning that a little goes a long way, the way it works is the true standout. Think about it — most curl defining creams are meant to simply be applied straight from bottle to damp hair. However, with this one, you actually emulsify the product itself.

When you think about it, it makes sense. If water is the ultimate ingredient in hydration of strands, why not incorporate it anywhere you can?

My secret tip, however? I also incorporate just a teeny, tiny amount of the 3-In-1 Conditioner as well — the result is optimal hydration and even more optimal definition. My curls are fluffy, voluminous and soft.

Curl Reactivator

Now don’t get it twisted, while I’m super serious about my curls and coils, I’m still a lazy girl at heart. That’s why this Curl Reactivator just gets me. Once known as the Curl Pre-Style/Re-Style Primer, this hydrating refresher gets my attention twice in-between co-washing — once on day three and once on day six.

I don’t spray too much because again, not trying to completely give my hair a wash day drench, but after dishing out a few generous spritzes and lightly diffusing with cool air, my curls look good as new.

But don’t take my word for it, try it yourself. Nab yours from Sephora and be prepared to be amazed at what your curls can really do.