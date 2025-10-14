These Are The Celebrity-Tested Trends Black Women Actually Should Try

Isbjorn / Getty Images

Tina Knowles is injecting her skin with salmon sperm, Jasmine Tookes is swearing by a $350 dollar LED cryotherapy mask while Tyla is questioning whether they’re effective at all. However, contrary to what some celebrities may say, not every skincare trend is a breakthrough. In fact, some are simply just expensive beauty myths, selling facials like $500 dollar sugar pills.

“Trends fade, but great skin lasts,” says Shirlei Silva, massage therapist and owner of one of Black Hollywood’s most frequented facial spas, Shila Beauty Center. “Many celebrities are focusing on treatments that keep their skin healthy, sculpted, and radiant.” Servicing clients like Jodie Turner Smith, Ayo Edebiri, and Nichelle Hines, Silva is a pro at spotting the trends that work, but also one’s that don’t.

Below, she cuts through the noise of what celebrity-endorsed trends Black women should really try—and the one’s you’re better off avoiding.

Breakthroughs

Lymphatic Drainage Massage

Cost: approximately $300

“The biggest breakthrough is definitely lymphatic drainage massage,” Silva says. As a facial with full-body benefits, “it’s healing, detoxifying, and delivers immediate visible improvement. It helps reduce bloating, define contours, and gives that instantly ‘snatched’ look.”

Calling the massage “natural, relaxing, and truly effective”, lymphatic drainage is a favorite for Jodie Turner Smith, Ayo Edebiri, Zoe Saldaña, Laura Harrier, Nichelle Hines and others right before a red carpet event.

TMJ & Facial Massage

Cost: approximately $200

“Without a doubt, TMJ facial massage should be more popular,” Silva says. “They help with puffiness, tension, headaches, and naturally improve tone and contour,” she says, showing results right away with even more long-term benefits. “This treatment is booming because it relieves jaw tension, sculpts the face, and promotes deep relaxation.” According to her, it’s a favorite among celebrities because it eases stress and tightness caused by clenching the jaw.

Gua Sha & Dry Brushing

Cost: approx. $32

“Some people believe that gua sha and dry brushing are just trends and don’t actually work, but they do work if you can stay consistent,” she says, as one of the most affordable at-home treatments. Gua sha helps reduce puffiness and inflammation, improves blood circulation and lymphatic drainage, and eases tension, among other advantages.

Meanwhile, she recommends dry brushing, but only if you’re using the right tool. “I’ve tried many options and didn’t like most of them, but in my opinion, the best one is from a brand called Herbitual,” she says. As a daily use tool, “it helps with lymphatic drainage, stimulates blood flow, reduces the appearance of cellulite, and provides many more benefits.”

Signature Facials

Cost: approx. approx. $600

“These facials deeply cleanse, exfoliate, and hydrate the skin in one treatment,” Silva says. “They’re favorites among celebrities because they give an instant glow — no downtime, no irritation, just fresh, camera-ready skin,” she says, with esthetician Shani Darden’s signature facial being a favorite among Kelly Rowland, Laura Harrier, Kim Kardashian and other celebrities.

Microcurrent Facial

Cost: between $250-500

“It uses low-level electrical current to stimulate facial muscles, making the skin look tighter, more toned, and visibly lifted,” she says. “It’s safe for darker skin tones and perfect for achieving that ‘lit from within’ glow.”

Beauty Myths

Laser Resurfacing

Cost: approx. $1,800

“I’d advise caution with aggressive laser resurfacing,” she warns. “While it can be effective, if not done by a provider experienced with melanin-rich skin, it can lead to pigmentation issues or scarring. Always choose someone who truly understands darker tones.”

Salmon DNA Facial

Cost: approx. $1,300

Despite the grotesque name, “salmon sperm facials” or “salon DNA facials” refer to an injectable polynucleotide-based skin booster. “This luxurious treatment uses purified salmon DNA to repair, hydrate, and rejuvenate the skin from within,” Silva says. “It improves elasticity, smooths fine lines, and restores that healthy, glass-like radiance,” she says, with Dr. Ellie Byun being one of the most popular practitioners in Los Angeles.

However, “not everything new is great,” board-certified cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Shereene Idriss warned back in June. “The primary concern with polynucleotide treatments, like Rejuran, is that they are not FDA-approved in the United States,” so injecting them into your skin is worth exercising caution around, especially with the over $1,000 dollar price tag.

What To Know Before Trying A Skincare Trend

“I always say trends come and go, but healthy, confident, glowing skin is timeless,” Silva says. “Choose a professional who truly understands dark skin, as it requires a more thoughtful, tailored approach.” Meanwhile, spacing out your treatments, protecting your skin barrier, and never skipping SPF, especially after treatments, are precautions you should take for healthy skin.