How Often Should You Really Be Getting A Brazilian Wax?

Let’s face it. Opinions vary regarding the consistency of getting a Brazilian wax. Some women believe that every six weeks is a fair marker, while others consider every four weeks the standard and anything else non-negotiable. Not to mention, you have a small group that only follows a strict wax schedule during the spring and summer months (no judgments here!) when they’re likely to show more skin. As you can see, the girls are far from being on one accord.

As someone who has tested various timelines, I’ve found that four weeks is my sweet spot. My appointment falls the week before Aunt Flo arrives, giving me a greater chance of experiencing little to no discomfort. If I wax my lady parts at the six-week mark, I’ve found that I’m more likely to see ingrown hairs rear their ugly heads.

That said, everyone is different. What may work for me may not work for the next woman, especially considering the difference in pubic hair growth rates. Hence, it’s important to consult with your esthetician or wax specialist before setting a timeline for yourself. These professionals can provide valuable insights and help you understand what’s best for your skin.

Jataisha Jenkins, an NYC-based aesthetician and beauty consultant, is well-versed in Brazilian waxing. Below, she gives ESSENCE the lay of the land and shares best practices.

How often should women get a Brazilian wax?

“Women should get a Brazilian wax as soon as the hair growth reaches ¼ inch (the length of a grain of rice),” says Jenkins. “You have to have enough hair for the wax to adhere to for the cleanest, most efficient wax appointment,” she continues. “As for timing, that can be anywhere from four to seven weeks.”

How long does a Brazilian wax last?

Since hair growth plays a major role in the longevity of your wax, results vary. “A Brazilian wax typically lasts from three to five weeks, depending on hair texture, wax used, the technique, and consistency in wax appointments scheduled,” says Jenkins.

What are some ways to make a Brazilian wax more comfortable?

Proper skin preparation is key to making your wax sessions less painful. “It’s essential to be consistent with your appointments and exfoliate in between sessions,” says Jenkins. Immediately before the appointment, shower and avoid applying heavy lotions and oils to the area, as this can create a barrier between the wax and your skin.

What are the dangers of not sticking to a set schedule?

“The dangers of not sticking to a routine wax schedule are forgetting how painful it can be and instantly regretting the fact that you waited so long for your next session,” says Jenkins. Everyone has a different pain tolerance, so sticking to a set routine is the best way to help minimize pain. Additionally, Jenkins notes that ingrown hairs and experiencing coarser hair growth can become a factor.

How should women prepare for a Brazilian wax?

Preparation is a must for all skin treatments. Jenkins recommends paying close attention to hair growth and only trimming if it exceeds the ¼-inch mark. This ensures that you have enough hair for the wax to adhere to, resulting in a clean and efficient session. “Exfoliate a week prior to your appointment,” advises Jenkins. “It helps with the buildup of dead skin cells and helps prepare the skin for hair removal. However, exfoliation should cease two days before waxing since it can damage the skin and make it overly sensitive.”

What aftercare practices should women follow?

Failing to follow aftercare instructions can be counterproductive to the treatment. “Refrain from engaging in physical intimacy, going to the sauna, direct sun exposure, swimming, or exposure to extreme heat or cold temperatures,” says Jenkins. “Bacteria can enter your follicles and compromise the health of your skin.”

Jenkins notes that it’s best to exfoliate three to four days post-wax and once weekly until your next wax appointment. “Use an exfoliating toner with salicylic acid or niacinamide in it for gentle exfoliation,” says Jenkins. Follow up by keeping your skin hydrated and moisturized daily, using lightweight, fragrance-free lotion or oil immediately after showering on damp skin.