Instagram / @monicadenise and @brandy

Now that The Boy Is Mine tour has officially taken its final bow, one thing is undeniable: our cover stars Brandy and Monica didn’t just give us a masterclass in vocals and nostalgia. They delivered a full-on beauty spectacle night after night, city after city.

Brandy remained the blueprint of versatility throughout the tour. Opening night, she stepped onstage with voluminous curls, bronzed skin, and glossy lips. Stops in Dallas, Houston, and Los Angeles continued the curl conversation, while one night in LA, she switched things up with a braid-out. Talk about nostalgic and fresh. The “Full Moon” singer kept it radiant and intentional: glowing skin, sheer washes of eyeshadow, fluttery lashes, and neutral lips that let her complexion do all the talking.

Monica served sleek ponytails, sharp bobs, and pulled-back styles. In her hometown of Atlanta, she surprised fans with blue glitter eyeshadow paired with long, straight hair. While in LA, she wore voluminous curls and soft pink shadow. In DC, she and Brandy sported matching makeup for a special moment alongside Michelle Obama. Monica’s beauty philosophy remained consistent: sculpted brows, soft smoky eyes or subtle shimmer, and a classic nude or muted rose lip—grown, refined, and unmistakably Monica.

As for Kelly Rowland? She also stunned every night. From her bob to her all black fits that showed off her snatched physique, she looked as great as she sounded. But what stood out most of all? Her all red fit topped off with her blonde bob and nothing short of perfect makeup.

And when it came to guest appearances, the beauty moments were just as headline-worthy. Rihanna delivered cool-girl glam with luminous skin and effortless edge. Lola Brooke brought New Jersey energy with a bold two-tone lip and a sharp blonde bob. Patti LaBelle embodied timeless elegance with perfectly coiffed hair and regal, stage-ready makeup.

Beyoncé and Solange made subtle yet powerful appearances. The Cowboy Carter singer stepped in with big curls and soft glam, while Solange wore her hair in a chic side part. Mya tapped into Y2K nostalgia with sleek hair and soft radiance in DC, while Ciara shut down Brooklyn with glowing skin and blonde highlights.

