A Year Without Braids Helped Me Recover From Traction Alopecia

Protective styles are foundational to Black hair care and styling. But, recently, many Black women have realized they can do more harm than good. We all love a style that eats down but is it worth it if our strands and scalp are compromised in the process?



I took a year off of protective styling to give my hair a much needed break—and to recover from traction alopecia that had started to develop after my last set of box braids. In that time, I researched the woes of the braiding industry, how to regrow my edges, and what steps you can take to return to protective styles while maintaining hair health.

Read on for what I discovered in the process.

Restoring My Edges

Simply pausing braids wasn’t enough to regrow my edges; I had to completely ditch high-tension styles to give my baby hairs their best chance at truly recovering. For me, that meant weekly wash-and-go’s and the occasional blowouts to ensure minimal manipulation. This allowed my scalp and hair to breathe so I could easily apply serums without the worry of reversion.

I tried several hair growth serums this past year and the Cécred Restoring Hair & Edge Drops were by far the most effective. Within the first month, I had visible new growth. Now six months into daily use, I have them auto-replenished so I never have to go without. I was very skeptical at first but they truly are that good.

What Causes Hair Damage And Traction Alopecia?

Braiding isn’t inherently bad for your hair, but the technique, extension type, and maintenance are what can make or literally break your hair health goals. We are all familiar with the almost delirium-inducing tension that is synonymous with fresh braids. And, while that may look great, it can be one of the primary factors contributing to traction alopecia, which is caused by prolonged tension on hair follicles.

Excessively tight braiding, in addition to synthetic hair that is physically rough on fragile strands, causes breakage not only at the root, but also throughout the length. Especially if you regularly wear protective styles, leaving them in for too long (more than 4-6 weeks), can lead to excessive tension, severe breakage, and even permanent hair loss that can take years to recover from.

Beyond Hair To Overall Health

If the compromised state of your hair wasn’t enough (and threat of traction alopecia), the consequential health impact of synthetic hair should be cause for concern for consumers and braiders alike. Research has shown that 100% of synthetic braiding hair that was tested contains carcinogenic chemicals. In addition to cancer, substances like benzene and lead can cause reproductive issues and a host of other health problems with long-term effects that go far beyond scalp irritation.

A Healthier Solution

After my last few times getting box braids, I noticed breakage along my hair shaft and when I took down the braids, my hair was also extremely dry despite consistent maintenance. In my quest to find a healthier alternative to kanekalon, I discovered Rebundle, a Black woman-owned banana fiber-derived braiding hair. Their patented technology is focused on hair health and is microbiome and eczema-friendly, so you won’t experience the irritation commonly caused by traditional braiding hair. You can feel the difference immediately. It has a soft, supple texture that mimics well-moisturized hair, unlike synthetic extensions that cause friction against your hair within the braids.

I spoke with Ciara Imani May, founder of Rebundle, to learn more about how she’s innovating the braiding hair industry and the broader environmental and social impact of her brand. “Rebundle started a global movement for safe, non-toxic hair extensions, and now the consumer is demanding better,” she tells ESSENCE. “We’re rewriting the narrative of what beauty innovation looks like — it’s science-led, eco-conscious, and community-driven.”

Rebundle’s patented banana-fiber technology works to protect and nourish the hair unlike traditional kanekalon which can be extremely harsh both mechanically and chemically. “Every time someone chooses plant-based braiding hair, they’re choosing better for themselves and for the environment. That collective shift is how we redefine beauty standards and hold brands accountable for safer, more transparent products,” she shares.

Returning To Braids

After a year of only wearing my natural hair, I was counting down the days until I could return to my beloved box braids. But this time around, finding a braider who prioritized hair health was nonnegotiable. Enter Helena Koudou of Slayed In Braids, her Brooklyn-based braiding service. She’s more than a braider, but a true artist with her intricate designs that perfectly balance both function and beautiful form. Having seen her work on some of my favorite beauty girls and speaking with her about healthy hair braiding, I couldn’t wait to take a seat in her chair.



I shared with her my past experiences when my hair wasn’t properly cared for in the install and she reassured me that it is not only possible to braid without causing damage, but easy to accomplish. We collaborated to develop a style that would protect my fragile edges and achieve my desired look, opting for a Fulani-inspired half-cornrow, half-box braid look that would give me versatility and ease of wear. My hair is colored, so we used a blend of Rebundle’s Honey and Chocolate to match my strands along with their laidbetter Edge Gel and cloud9 Braid Setting Mousse to complete the look.

I’m used to my scalp pulsating with tension after getting fresh braids, but what surprised me most with Helena was how gentle her hands were. “I always suggest larger parts for box braids or cornrows. I make sure the braid is gentle but neat enough to last, and also I always check in with my client during the braiding process to make sure the braids are not too tight,” she tells ESSENCE. Especially in the cornrows in the front, I didn’t even feel her braiding, which gave me so much confidence that this style would preserve my hair. This was quite literally the only pain-free braiding appointment I have ever experienced, and I will definitely be back.

Maintenance For Optimal Hair Health

The combination of Rebundle’s moisturizing extensions and Helena’s gentle technique have left me confident that my hair is well taken care of and truly being protected in this style, which is a first for me. I usually have irritation on my scalp after a fresh set of braids but that hasn’t occurred at all with this hair. I’m continuing with my nightly Cécred Edge Drops to assist with new growth and combat traction alopecia while also incorporating The Steam Bar Scalp Serum to soothe any dryness between washes. Trust, going a full year without braids was not an easy feat, but it was well worth it once my hair and edges began to flourish again.