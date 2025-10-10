Taraji P. Henson Embraces New Bold Pixie Cut For Fall

John Nacion/Getty Images

It’s settled: 2025 has lived up to its name as the year of the pixie. From ’20s dandy pin curls on Quinta Brunson and Serena Williams at the Met Gala to Keke Palmer’s ginger pixie, the crop cut has looked up to be this year’s most trending style. But, with the influx of new pixie recruits, Taraji P. Henson has always been one step ahead.

This week, Tyler Perry’s Straw star arrived at CultureCon with a ‘60s mod update to her pixie: a bowl cut. While she usually wears a pompadour style, often with bleached tips and a greased combover, she traded that look in for something more clean-lined and natural-toned.

In this style, all of her hair below-ear-level was cut low, while the length of the rest of her hair was almost completely even all the way around. She was given bangs—cut by her hairstylist, Tym Wallace—which were a touch longer than a traditional mod cut, showcasing her eye makeup beautifully.

Makeup artist Saisha Beecham lined her eyes in black, adding even more shape and definition to her long lashes. Meanwhile, her bronzed eyeshadow was softened with sculpted powder pink blush, glossed lips, and a naked manicure.

With fall in full swing, Henson’s latest pixie cut shows just how easy it is to switch up your style for the season—and still stay on trend.