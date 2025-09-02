Peter Dazeley / Getty Images

As someone who talks about beauty for a living, I’ve written countless stories about injectables and have even had Botox before. But, until recently, I’d never tried Sculptra. I wasn’t necessarily scared, but I was cautious. I’d heard horror stories about bad filler jobs, and, as a Black beauty editor, I’m hyperaware of how certain treatments can show up differently on melanated skin.

In our community, there’s a saying that “Black don’t crack,” but we know it can ripple a little over time. We may not crease as quickly, but we’re not immune to subtle volume loss or fine lines. My curiosity about Sculptra kept growing, and I wanted to see what was possible for my face while still looking like myself.

I booked an appointment at SkinSpirit New York with Nurse Loveth Aire-Adenuga, MSN, ACNP-BC, a Nigerian nurse practitioner known for her thoughtful, balanced approach to aesthetics. My goal was simple — to look more rested and refreshed without losing my natural expressions. Read on below for how it went.

The Plan We Created

During my consultation, I told Nurse Loveth about my concerns and my experience with Botox. She suggested we keep the Botox in my usual treatment areas but add Sculptra to address subtle volume loss in my cheeks.

“Sculptra is perfect for people who want a gradual, subtle improvement,” she explained. “It works beneath the surface to help your body build its own collagen, and you won’t see results overnight. In a few months your skin will look plumper and more youthful from the inside out.”

Rather than splitting the treatments into two visits, I had both Botox and Sculptra in the same appointment.

What It Felt Like

The Botox was exactly what I was used to: a few quick pricks, and it was done. I received treatment on my forehead, my “eleven” lines, my eye area, and my neck. The Sculptra was a little different. The injections went deeper and felt like a dull ache under the skin, but it was over quickly. The entire appointment took under an hour.

I walked out looking normal, no major swelling or bruising, just redness where the needle went in. Nurse Loveth instructed me to massage my face five times a day for five days to evenly distribute the Sculptra and prevent any nodules from forming.

The Results

The Botox kicked in after about a week, softening my forehead lines and keeping my expressions natural. The Sculptra has been a slow burn. Over the next several weeks, my cheeks started to look slightly fuller, my under-eye area softer, and my face more refreshed. The change wasn’t dramatic, just the best version of me.

If You Decide to Try Injectables

If you are considering injectables, especially if you have deeper skin tones, it is important to find a licensed provider who understands how to work with melanin-rich skin. “With darker skin, we have to be strategic about where and how we inject,” Loveth said. “You want to avoid unnecessary trauma that could lead to hyperpigmentation or texture changes.”

Be crystal clear about what you want. Ask your injector how they plan to approach your face, how long the results will take, and what to expect afterward. The best results come from a personalized plan, not a one-size-fits-all approach.

My Takeaway

Trying Sculptra for the first time alongside my regular Botox was the right choice for me. It was subtle, customized, and made me feel like the most refreshed version of myself. This was never about changing my face; it was about enhancing what I already love and investing in my skin for the future.