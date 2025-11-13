How To Ensure Your Makeup Will Show Up In Photos This Holiday Party Season

Ryan McVay / Getty Images

There’s a unique kind of disappointment in spending an hour on your makeup, loving what you see in the mirror, then looking at a photo that suggests you did nothing at all. With the holiday season—which comes with holiday parties of all kinds—upon us, it’s safe to say this concern is on my mind now more than ever.

All that foundation blending, all that careful eyeshadow work, all the time I spent making sure my blush wasn’t too heavy. None of it translated. For years, I thought this meant I was bad at makeup. The truth was simpler: I wasn’t bad at makeup, I’d just perfected the no-makeup makeup look. But why does this happen to so many of us?

The common culprit is often in the product choices and technique. Using products that are too sheer to create any real definition. Blending so much that you’ve smoothed away all the dimension you worked to build. Applying blush or contour as if you’re afraid of it. And then there are the steps that feel optional: setting spray, a coat of mascara, a swipe of highlighter, but are actually doing the heavy lifting to make your makeup visible at all. What feels like a “soft, natural look” in the mirror often translates to something entirely different in person and even less so on camera.

So the question remains, how do you get that MUA beat at home? Well, I tapped three makeup artists to answer the question. They broke down the most common mistakes and shared their go-to fixes to ensure your makeup shows up IRL and on camera.

Why Your Makeup Keeps Disappearing

“The biggest culprit is simply not using enough product,” says makeup artist Jordon Tiller, who notes that even natural styles need more than most people think. “I love to use more ‘neutral’ tones rather than ‘natural,’ as you’ll get more of the desired effect.” He also stresses the importance of lighting: “Invest in a handheld makeup light!”

For Ardajah Jones, the issue often comes down to skipping dimension. “When you just put on foundation or tinted moisturizer, you are working with a blank canvas. You need to add blush, bronzer, and a little highlight to bring life back to the face and make it pop in pictures.”

Natalie Rosario agrees that product application is key: “When makeup is applied too lightly or in layers that are too thin, it might not show up on camera. Building up with more layers or using higher-pigment products can be essential—especially for certain skin tones—to ensure the makeup truly stands out.”

The Role of Pigment vs. Sheer Formulas

When it comes to how makeup performs, product choice is key. The artists agree that sheer formulas can deliver a soft, natural finish for everyday wear, but they often lack the coverage and staying power needed for bolder looks. Medium- to full-coverage products with stronger pigment bring depth, dimension, and longevity, ensuring features stand out both in person and in photos.

“Sheer formulas are really good for day-to-day use if you don’t need a lot of coverage or don’t want the heaviness of a full foundation,” says Jones. “But when it comes to photography or special events, a tinted moisturizer simply won’t perform. A full or medium coverage foundation is absolutely necessary for addressing concerns like dark circles, hyperpigmentation, or acne scarring.”

Rosario agrees that the key lies in layering. “Sheer formulas are great for achieving a natural, skin-like finish, while higher-pigment products deliver a more intense effect. Starting with a sheer base and then building with higher-pigment concealer, blush, and other key products ensures your features still pop. Striking the right balance is essential.”

For Tiller, medium buildable formulas win every time: “Sheers are great for an everyday look, but if you want your look to really show up, always shoot for a medium buildable choice. Pairing it with powders that have a light color payoff can make all the difference on camera.”

Why Skipping Steps Can Make or Break Your Look

According to all three artists, the difference between makeup that looks alive on camera and makeup that falls flat often comes down to the details. Foundation and tinted moisturizer may even out the skin, but without adding structure and color back into the face, the result can read washed out.

“Adding dimension to the face is essential,” says Tiller. “The contours, the highlight points, the bronzer, the blush, these elements make sure you don’t look flat. Even if your goal is a natural look, I wouldn’t skip them.”

Rosario echoes this: “Skipping crucial steps like contour, blush, or lashes can make a huge difference in how a makeup look translates. These aren’t just ‘extra’ steps, they’re essential for adding dimension, structure, and balance. Whether the look is natural or full glam, strategic sculpting and color placement are key to making the makeup show up beautifully in both real life and photos.”

Jones says it’s about restoring the face’s natural variation. “When you put on foundation, you’re wiping out everything—freckles, natural flush, shadows, warmth. To bring life back to the face and create depth, those steps cannot be skipped.”

Application Mistakes That Flatten a Look

Application can make or break a look, and all three artists say this is where most people go wrong. The issue isn’t usually over-blending—it’s being too light-handed. “Working in the beauty industry for over 10 years…I’ve noticed that clients really don’t use enough makeup,” says Jones. “They want the flawless results that they see in photographs, but the outcome they’re looking for doesn’t come from using a tiny bit of product. A lot of clients are scared to apply makeup and struggle with thinking they will look too cakey or feel too heavy. However, you can be wearing a lot of makeup and it still looks very natural.”

Rosario pushes the point further, explaining that it’s not just about quantity but precision. “Most people don’t realize how much application affects whether makeup disappears or falls flat. It often comes down to not using enough product, over-blending, or skipping strategic layering. The magic happens in that sweet spot, where pigment is placed with intention, blended just enough, and built up to last.”

Layering is where Tiller says the real transformation happens. “You must layer your products with creams as well as powders. I love under-painting to combat this. It’s one of the easiest methods to ensure you’re getting all of your creams in and then later setting each cream with powder. You want a powder color that mimics each step. Powder bronzer, powder blush, and a lighter-toned powder in the areas of the face you’ve highlighted. As a makeup artist, layering is a game-changer.”

One Rule of Thumb for Makeup That Pops

The consensus is clear: layer your products. All three artists agree that building makeup in thin, strategic layers is the key to making makeup that lasts.

Jones recommends starting slow: “Working in thin layers is the best way to go because you can always add more product, but it’s harder to take it away. Cream products give a skin-like glow and layer beautifully. I love to layer my cream and then top it off with a powder.” She swears by using concealer in two shades to brighten and add dimension, and insists blush is non-negotiable.

Tiller’s hack makes the process foolproof: “Take a quick selfie right after application. Powder products can always be added back if you need more.” He also notes that tools like a beauty blender help merge products seamlessly while maintaining coverage without heaviness.

Rosario’s advice? Be bolder than you think. “Don’t be afraid to add just a little more than you think you need. What feels like ‘too much’ in the mirror often looks just right in real life. It’s all about intentional placement and confident execution.”