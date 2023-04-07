Top 7 Body Oils for Dewy Skin This Spring

Photo: Getty

For the first full month of Spring, the natural desire to show more skin can not be avoided–and shouldn’t be–after months of cold weather. We’re in the season when body oil is a must-have. As if our community hasn’t made use of oil as a culturally significant product for ages, we need the substance more now than ever before. The key to dewy skin as our complexion darkens under the intensity of the sun is a high-quality oil to absorb, even as we sweat. After all, sunkissed dewy skin will never go out of style for Black women. Here are 7 body oils for dewy skin to last you through all of Spring.

Necessaire

The Body Oil

Necessaire’s fragrance-free body oil is a nutrient-rich oil to moisturize and strengthen your skin. The organic formula adds a multi-vitamin treatment with B7, C, E, and other vitamins to treat dry skin and stretch marks with cold-pressed ingredients. Formulated for all skin types including sensitive, the hypo-allergenic fragrance-free formula from a more clean skincare brand.

Aesop

Breathless

Breathless, an Aesop botanical blend of Blood Orange, Jojoba Seed, and Laurel Leaf is a body oil great to layer with their Rind Concentrate Body Balm for added hydration. Enhanced with vitamin E and nut oils, this medium-weight body oil will soften and smooth dry skin with a woody, light citrus aroma.

L’Occitane

Almond Skin Supple Oil

Enriched with 50% almond oil, L’Occitane’s Almond Skin Supple Oil is an ultra-nourished spray to massage into the skin for 48-hour hydration. Use after a shower oil or on damp skin for elasticity and suppleness without a greasy residue.

L’Occitane

Almond Shower Oil

Not a body oil, but an oil nonetheless, the L’Occitane Shower Oil is an option to add oil to your skin as you bathe. The milky textured oil will emulsify underwater, similar to an oil facial cleanser, for a cloud-like cleanse in the shower. Or, pour directly into a warm bath for a softening soak.

Fur

Fur Oil

For more intimate hydration, you may have seen Fur at your last wax appointment. The oil is formulated for pubic hair and skin and will soften hair and clear pores for fewer ingrown. Pair with the Fur Ingrown Concentrate or Eliminator Serum to assist with discoloration and bumps.

African Botanics

Firming Botanical Body Oil

African Botanics’ rejuvenating, intensive treatment of firming body oil is an antioxidant-rich blend of Pinotage Grape, Marula, Moringa, Kalahari Melon, and Rose extract. The formula was selected for its firming and toning properties to prevent the loss of firmness from lack of elasticity, dryness, and sun damage. If you have other skin concerns, African Botanics offers oil for stretch marks, shimmer, and a face and body elixir.

Bread

Macadamia Oil

Bread’s Black-owned award-winning Macadamia Oil is a multi-purpose oil for hair and body. Formulated for your curly and textured hair, Macadamia Oil is a “one-stop drop” for cold-pressed high-grade oil for fragrance-free hydration.