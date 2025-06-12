Essence Festival 2024 by Bennett Raglin / Getty Images.

The summer season is upon us. In other words, Essence Festival 2025 is around the corner, prompting the motto of wearing less and going out more. While the rise in temperatures serves as a catalyst for switching things up in the skincare department, many folks fail to give the skin below the neckline much attention. And with us expecting the July NOLA heat for the festival, we simply can’t afford that. While judging is not our forte, it’s evident that a body care routine should be held in the same regard as our skincare routine, especially since the warm weather makes sweat and odor a reality.

It’s normal to think that a standard cleaning, moisturizing, and deodorizing routine should cover all the bases. However, it’s imperative to recognize that not any product will suffice. The key is to lock down body care essentials that moisturize without leaving behind a greasy feel, cleanse sans stripping the skin, and control odor without the pesky residue.

With an agenda full of events, the last thing you want to worry about is feeling fresh from day to night. Whether you’re attending Essence festival, a rooftop soiree, or hanging out at neighborhood block parties, the right body care essentials—lightweight offerings that pack a powerful punch—will help put your mind and body at ease.

Ahead, see seven of the best body care essentials that will help you beat the heat and feel refreshed.

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on the links we provide, we may receive compensation.