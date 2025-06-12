The summer season is upon us. In other words, Essence Festival 2025 is around the corner, prompting the motto of wearing less and going out more. While the rise in temperatures serves as a catalyst for switching things up in the skincare department, many folks fail to give the skin below the neckline much attention. And with us expecting the July NOLA heat for the festival, we simply can’t afford that. While judging is not our forte, it’s evident that a body care routine should be held in the same regard as our skincare routine, especially since the warm weather makes sweat and odor a reality.
It’s normal to think that a standard cleaning, moisturizing, and deodorizing routine should cover all the bases. However, it’s imperative to recognize that not any product will suffice. The key is to lock down body care essentials that moisturize without leaving behind a greasy feel, cleanse sans stripping the skin, and control odor without the pesky residue.
With an agenda full of events, the last thing you want to worry about is feeling fresh from day to night. Whether you’re attending Essence festival, a rooftop soiree, or hanging out at neighborhood block parties, the right body care essentials—lightweight offerings that pack a powerful punch—will help put your mind and body at ease.
Ahead, see seven of the best body care essentials that will help you beat the heat and feel refreshed.
Youth To The People Superfood + Niacinamide Body Cleanser
If you’re looking for a gentle and nourishing cleanser, consider your search over. This body cleanser is formulated with antioxidants and plant extracts that purify—sans the harsh stripping—and give skin an even, hydrated appearance. It also boasts an earthy and woody scent that’ll invigorate your senses with every wash.
Whether you’re removing dry patches of skin or looking to brighten an uneven skin tone, this scrub lives up to the hype. It boasts a 3-in-1 formula packed with shea butter, vitamin E, and plant oils that seamlessly foams, hydrates, and exfoliates the skin, leaving you with soft and radiant skin. Plus, its watermelon scent adds a tropical element to your routine.
This tropical-scented, lightweight body lotion is infused with a seven-hyaluronic-acid blend, Brazilian nut oil, and sugarcane that draws in moisture and provides 24-hydration.
Featuring a talc-free formula, this floral-scented dusting powder will keep sweat-prone areas—from the bust to the inner thighs—soft and dry during the warmest days of the season. Yup, leg chafing is officially a thing of the past.
Dove Whole Body Deodorant Spray in Coconut & Vanilla
Whether you’re struggling to beat the summer heat, sweating profusely, or tackling odor, this deodorant cooling spray covers all the bases—from neck to toe—for all-day freshness. Plus, its 2% glycerin and vitamin E duo nourishes and hydrates skin with each spray.
