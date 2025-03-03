5 Body Butters To Keep Your Skin Hydrated From Neck To Toe

Israel Sebastian / Getty Images

Although coming soon to a close, the winter season is still in full swing. But that doesn’t mean dry skin should prevail. Between the dry air from at-home heating systems and the chilly, near-arctic temperatures, keeping your skin moisturized day and night is an absolute must. It’s normal to reach for nourishing body lotions, but winter dryness requires the supreme hydration that body butters are known to provide.

Body butters are beloved for their thick and creamy texture, featuring a higher concentration of oils and heavy moisturizers—think cocoa butter—that reduce dryness and soften the skin.

Understandably, some folks prefer to steer clear of body butters for many reasons: a super-heavy feel, a longer period of absorption, and a greasy film on your skin. However, finding the right formula to complement your routine is key.

In my quest to find hydrating body butters sans the greasy feel, I’ve become well-acquainted with five offerings that have left me smitten. From whipped formulas to buzzy skincare and body care ingredients, each offering is designed to envelop your skin with moisture from neck to toe. Here are five body butters that will soften and protect your skin with ease.

01 01 Buttah Body Whipped Body Butter With unrefined shea butter from Ghana as its hero ingredient, this formulation feels like a drink of water for dry skin. Available at www.ulta.com 30 Shop Now 02 02 Naturium The Glow Getter Multi-Oil Body Butter This body butter is partly responsible for the brand’s cult following. Packed with shea butter, and plant-based peptides, and its vanilla-meet-coconut scent serve as a glorious treat for your body. Available at www.ulta.com 20 Shop Now 03 03 Moroccanoil Body Butter Moisturizer This concentrated find is a match made in heaven for your skin. It boasts a nourishing mix of argan oil, cocoa, mango, and shea butters that prioritize hydration and strengthens your skin barrier. This formula is also made with hyaluronic acid to attract and lock in moisture for lasting results. As a bonus, you’ll exude the brand’s signature amber and floral scent through the winter breeze. Available at www.sephora.com 38 Shop Now 04 04 Proudly Ultra-Rich Body Butter Thanks to Proudly’s Ultra-Rich Body Butter, folks with super-dry skin types can finally breathe a sigh of relief. Known for its plant-based formula, this thick and creamy number goes the extra mile to impart deep moisture to your skin without the heavy feel. Available at www.target.com 13 Shop Now 05 05 Tree Hut Tropic Glow Firming Whipped Shea Body Butter This tropical-scented, airy whipped butter is enriched with shea butter, cupuacu butter, and guarana that provides intense moisture, boosts elasticity, and smooths skin. Available at www.ulta.com 11 Shop Now

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on the links we provide, we may receive compensation.