5 Body Butters To Keep Your Skin Hydrated From Neck To Toe

Hydrated skin is on the menu thanks to products from Moroccanoil, Buttah Body, and more.
5 Body Butters To Keep Your Skin Hydrated From Neck To Toe
By Tatayana Yomary

Although coming soon to a close, the winter season is still in full swing. But that doesn’t mean dry skin should prevail. Between the dry air from at-home heating systems and the chilly, near-arctic temperatures, keeping your skin moisturized day and night is an absolute must. It’s normal to reach for nourishing body lotions, but winter dryness requires the supreme hydration that body butters are known to provide. 

Body butters are beloved for their thick and creamy texture, featuring a higher concentration of oils and heavy moisturizers—think cocoa butter—that reduce dryness and soften the skin. 

Understandably, some folks prefer to steer clear of body butters for many reasons: a super-heavy feel, a longer period of absorption, and a greasy film on your skin. However, finding the right formula to complement your routine is key. 

In my quest to find hydrating body butters sans the greasy feel, I’ve become well-acquainted with five offerings that have left me smitten. From whipped formulas to buzzy skincare and body care ingredients, each offering is designed to envelop your skin with moisture from neck to toe. Here are five body butters that will soften and protect your skin with ease.

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on the links we provide, we may receive compensation.