Inside The Boardroom Beauty Leader’s Summit Where Black Women Redefine Power

Last week, the beauty industry gathered for more than just another networking event — it was a reclamation. Inspired by ESSENCE’s December 2020 digital cover which uncovered 17 beauty executives redefining the industry, the Boardroom Beauty Leader’s Summit reminded everyone in attendance that when Black women take up space, we don’t just fill seats — we build tables.

Founded by Lydia Drakeford, a MBA candidate at Columbia Business School and former Google Beauty executive, Boardroom Beauty is a movement bridging the gap between representation and readiness in beauty leadership. “That Essence article back in 2020 helped me see what was possible,” Drakeford shared as her inspiration behind starting the collective. “Now, we’re building the ecosystem that ensures the legacy sustains.”

Empowering the next generation of Black and PoC executives through media, mentorship, and meaningful programming, while activating current leaders as champions and sponsors is their mission. As the only leadership summit of its kind, it’s dedicated to shifting power, visibility, and opportunity within an industry that has long been influenced yet, not always led, by us.

Which is why leaders at the summit made their voice heard through a number of powerful conversations. The team behind Topicals, moderated by Kiana Murden alongside Roxana Ontiveros and Helena Youhana, unpacked how the brand continues to challenge industry norms by centering culture and authenticity in every campaign. From building inclusive wellness communities to redefining what healing looks like, their panel embodied the summit’s core theme: beauty as both business and belonging.

The FIT Cosmetics & Fragrance Master’s Graduates panel spotlighted artificial intelligence in beauty and what it means for Generation Alpha. Delilah Owens, Rina Yashayeva, Haley Spechler, and Brianna Bookhart offered honest insight into the direction beauty is going and how to lay the groundwork for people who will emerge years into the future.

Moderated by Tori Douglas Magnolini, the next discussion featured Erin Goldson, Kara Brothers, and Kenya Eldridge, who dropped real-world gems on navigating dual careers, protecting your peace, and redefining success on your own terms. The message was clear: your purpose doesn’t clock out when the workday ends. Next, Tangala Woodley led a masterclass in resilience with Daisy Boetang about pushing forward even when receiving pushback.

Among all of the empowering discussions, the day’s keynote was an intimate mentorship conversation between Drakeford and general manager of L’Oreal Luxe USA, Sarah Curtis Henry — a full-circle moment of an industry icon pouring wisdom into the next wave of changemakers, before closing the day with the “Legacy Lounge” executive mixer. The mixer was the event’s most intimate moment, an invitation-only space designed for rising talent and senior sponsors to connect, co-hosted by Kenya Eldridge and sponsored by Viarae Wines and Propio.

More than just the value in voices, however, the summit also marked the debut of Boardroom Beauty’s Inaugural 2025–26 Advisory Board, a collective of emerging executives helping shape the organization’s programming, partnerships, and mentorship strategy. “We talk a lot about diversity in front of the camera,” says Drakeford. But, “Boardroom Beauty is about who’s sitting behind the scenes — making the decisions that shape the industry.”

By the end of the summit, one truth rang loud and clear: representation isn’t a trend — it’s a transformation. The new generation of Black and Brown executives is claiming its rightful place in beauty’s decision-making spaces. And, as this community continues to rise, they’re not just building brands — they’re rewriting the blueprint.