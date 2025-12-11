Blue Ivy Channeled Beyoncé With Her Courtside Silk Press

Courtside has undeniably been a cool girl destination for celebrity beauty moments this year. Megan Thee Stallion was spotted at a Lakers game—revved up for her NBA boyfriend Klay Thompson—in a long, curly middle part a couple weeks ago. Then, for the past week, Angel Reese has been rocking a few jet black hairstyles at the Orlando Magic games.
Now, Blue Ivy wants in on it all. Yesterday, the 13-year-old traded her protective Boho braids for a seasonal silk press at the Laker’s game in Los Angeles. While she attended with her father Jay-Z, her natural hair color faded into honey blonde tips, which channeled a tone her mother, Beyoncé, knows all too well.
Think back to the NBA All Star Game in 2005. Beyoncé’s soft blonde waves billowed to a similar length and shade as Blue Ivy’s last night. However, the teen leaned into a more straight, natural-toned look perfect for silk press season.
At the age of 5 and 6 years old, she used to attend NBA All Star Games in braided pigtails and bows. At age 8? French curl braids. Then, by 10, her fluffy twist out had its moment. Now, her latest hairstyle marks the inevitable moment in Black girlhood where Blue Ivy is starting to come into her own.
Paired with a simple swipe of lip gloss traced with brown lip liner and embellished oval French tips, she represents what age-appropriate celebrity beauty looks like. In other words, she made a statement, while also staying true to herself.