Blue Ivy Channeled Beyoncé With Her Courtside Silk Press

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Courtside has undeniably been a cool girl destination for celebrity beauty moments this year. Megan Thee Stallion was spotted at a Lakers game—revved up for her NBA boyfriend Klay Thompson—in a long, curly middle part a couple weeks ago. Then, for the past week, Angel Reese has been rocking a few jet black hairstyles at the Orlando Magic games.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 10: Blue Ivy Carter attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs at Crypto.com Arena on December 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Now, Blue Ivy wants in on it all. Yesterday, the 13-year-old traded her protective Boho braids for a seasonal silk press at the Laker’s game in Los Angeles. While she attended with her father Jay-Z, her natural hair color faded into honey blonde tips, which channeled a tone her mother, Beyoncé, knows all too well.

Think back to the NBA All Star Game in 2005. Beyoncé’s soft blonde waves billowed to a similar length and shade as Blue Ivy’s last night. However, the teen leaned into a more straight, natural-toned look perfect for silk press season.

DENVER – FEBRUARY 20: (L-R) Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, Jay Z, and Beyonce Knowles attend the 2005 NBA All Star Game at the Pepsi Center on February 20, 2005 in Denver, Colorado.

At the age of 5 and 6 years old, she used to attend NBA All Star Games in braided pigtails and bows. At age 8? French curl braids. Then, by 10, her fluffy twist out had its moment. Now, her latest hairstyle marks the inevitable moment in Black girlhood where Blue Ivy is starting to come into her own.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 10: Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs at Crypto.com Arena on December 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Paired with a simple swipe of lip gloss traced with brown lip liner and embellished oval French tips, she represents what age-appropriate celebrity beauty looks like. In other words, she made a statement, while also staying true to herself.