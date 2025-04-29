BLK/OPL Just Dropped A Men’s Grooming Collection — And It’s Everything

LaylaBird / Getty Images

Let’s be real—when it comes to skincare and grooming, Black men have long been overlooked in the beauty aisle. But now, BLK/OPL, a legacy brand that’s always centered Black and Brown skin, is changing the game with its newest launch: the BLK/OPL Men’s Grooming Collection. And yes, it’s everything.

Rooted in science, culture, and care, this thoughtfully curated lineup is made to meet the real needs of melanin-rich skin. From tackling razor bumps to locking in moisture post-shave, every product is crafted with purpose—and backed by powerful ingredients your skin will thank you for.

“When we bought the company, products existed, but we went in and cleaned them up,” Desiree Rogers, CEO of BLK/OPLRogers, tells ESSENCE exclusively. That means no fragrance, no parabens, no phosphates—cruelty-free and vegan. Why? Because Black men deserve skincare that doesn’t compromise. “Fragrance can aggravate the skin, particularly deeper skin tones,” she explains. “We worked with dermatologists to remove it completely.”

The goal was clear: to address everyday concerns like sensitivity, razor bumps, and discoloration—issues all too common in melanin-rich skin. Rogers also points out how the grooming industry has historically left Black men out of the conversation. “The beauty industry has overlooked Black people—including Black men—except when convenient,” she says. “We’re often part of a campaign, but not the campaign. And that’s not good enough.”

With this new collection, BLK/OPL is putting Black men first—with skincare that’s made specifically for them. “Black men want to look good,” Rogers affirms. “They’re grooming, getting haircuts, shaving, taking care of their skin. And it all starts with fresh, clear, healthy skin.”

Every formula in this launch is more than cosmetic—it serves a real purpose. “We’ve mixed in things like glycerin, aloe vera, witch hazel—Black folks know witch hazel!—plus ingredients that help fade dark spots and fight the bacteria that causes razor bumps.”

As of now, the collection includes two products. BLK/OPL SKN Anti-Bump Treatment is formulated to target stubborn razor bumps with gentle exfoliation and soothing botanicals, leaving the skin smooth, calm, and bump-free. Meanwhile, BLK/OPL SKN Anti-Bump Shave Gel glides on effortlessly, softening facial hair while reducing friction and inflammation. It’s powered by ingredients like aloe and glycerin to keep the skin soft—not stripped.

So, how did they ensure these products work? Simple: they listened. Rogers and her team turned to real users—from loyal fans of the original formulas to first-time testers—for feedback. “What matters is how the product performs for our community,” she says. “I want Black men to feel like this was made for them. That they no longer have to suffer through harsh products or deal with irritation.”

But this drop is more than just about a shave—it’s a celebration of Black male excellence. Designed to support the unique texture and tone of melanin-rich skin, the full BLK/OPL men’s grooming line also features hydrating creams, soothing aftershaves, and SPF-infused moisturizers. Whether you’re facing dryness, hyperpigmentation, or post-shave irritation, this line offers a full-circle solution.

So if you’ve been searching for that go-to shave gel or a treatment that finally tackles razor bumps—this is your sign. The BLK/OPL Men’s Grooming Collection is available now, and trust us: your skincare shelf will never look the same.

And they’re just getting started. “We’re excited to expand,” Rogers says. “I’d love to see a moisturizer next—or even a touch-up stick. Something simple that helps with breakouts or dark circles. Most men don’t wear foundation, but they still want to look their best.”