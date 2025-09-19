HomeBeauty

Black Women Served Talent & Beauty At The 2025 Tokyo World Championships

From braids to bold nails, these athletes prove style and sport go hand in hand.
By Larry Stansbury ·
At the World Championships in Tokyo, the track was filled with Black women redefining what it means to compete at the highest level. Yes, the medals made us proud. Meanwhile, the hair, nails, and the glam gave us major inspirations, too. Each look was a reminder that beauty and performance aren’t separate lanes; they run right alongside one other.

When it came to hair, the women showed us versatility, tradition, and ease. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone kept things sleek and powerful, switching it up with a high bun and a low bun from one day to the next. It’s gave, “I’m here to handle business.”

Beatrice Chebet of Team Kenya leaned into twists, bringing texture and dimension to the track. And she wasn’t alone—sprinter Noah Lyles also rocked twists. His blonde version gave us a glimpse into how men are embracing the culture, too.

Tara Davis-Woodhall stayed true to her signature look: long braids flowing as she celebrated with the national flag after competing in the Women’s Long Jump Final. And Shafiqua Maloney turned heads with her short, bald hairstyle painted in vibrant shades of blue, yellow, and green—a walking celebration of culture and confidence.

The nails and glam were equally unmatched. Sha’Carri Richardson, after blazing through the Women’s 100 Metres Final, flaunted multi-colored long nails. Chebet also stood out on Day 1 with red-and-pink mixed nails, proving the manicure game is global. Lyles even joined in on the fun with his clear polish, showing that glossy nails are not just for the women.

Beyond nails, Amber Anning of Team Great Britain made sure her lips were on point before the Women’s 400 Metres Final. Popping and polished, a small but powerful ritual of self-assurance. And Melissa Jefferson-Wooden of Team USA sealed her iconic 100 Metres Final win with lashes that fluttered as boldly as her stride, plus long nails that looked as unstoppable as her finish.

Here are our favorite beauty moments from the 2025 World Championships In Tokyo.

TOKYO, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 13: Beatrice Chebet of Team Kenya celebrates with the national flag after winning the gold medal in the Women’s 10,000m Final on day one of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 at National Stadium on September 13, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Salwa Eid Naser (BRN) stands before her 400m semi-final during the World Athletics Championships 2025 at the National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, on September 16, 2025. (Photo by Pat Scaasi/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
TOKYO, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 14: Bronze medalist Noah Lyles of Team United States celebrates with the national flag of the United States after competing in the Men’s 100 Metres Final on day two of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 at National Stadium on September 14, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)
TOKYO, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 14: Melissa Jefferson-Wooden of Team United States celebrates after winning the gold medal in the Women’s 100 Metres Final on day two of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 at National Stadium on September 14, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
TOKYO, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 14: Gold medallist, Tara Davis-Woodhall of Team United States, celebrates with the national flag after competing in the Women’s Long Jump Final on day two of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 at National Stadium on September 14, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
TOKYO, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 14: Sha’Carri Richardson of Team United States looks on after failing to qualify for the Final during the Women’s 100 Metres Semi-Finals on day two of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 at National Stadium on September 14, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)
Tokyo , Japan – 18 September 2025; Shafiqua Maloney of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines competes in the Women’s 800m heats during day six of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 at Japan National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo By Sam Barnes/Sportsfile via Getty Images)
TOKYO, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 18: Yulimar Rojas of Team Venezuela reacts during the Women’s Triple Jump Final on day six of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 at National Stadium on September 18, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
TOKYO, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 13: Zaynab Dosso of Italy poses for photos following the Women’s 100m Heats during day one of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 at National Stadium on September 13, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Sam Mellish/Getty Images)
TOKYO, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 14: Esther Mayadjim Mingueyam of Chad following the Women’s 400m Heats during day two of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 at National Stadium on September 14, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Sam Mellish/Getty Images)
Gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone of Team United States celebrates with the national flag of United States after winning the Women’s 400 Metres Final on day six of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 at Japan National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan on September 18, 2025. (Photo by Andrzej Iwanczuk/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
TOKYO, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 18: Leyanis Perez Hernandez of Cuba celebrates the win for Triple Jump Women Final during day six of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 at National Stadium on September 18, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Kaz Photography/Getty Images)
TOKYO, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 18: Amber Anning of Team Great Britain competes in the Women’s 400 Metres Final on day six of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 at National Stadium on September 18, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
