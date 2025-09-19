Black Women Served Talent & Beauty At The 2025 Tokyo World Championships

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

At the World Championships in Tokyo, the track was filled with Black women redefining what it means to compete at the highest level. Yes, the medals made us proud. Meanwhile, the hair, nails, and the glam gave us major inspirations, too. Each look was a reminder that beauty and performance aren’t separate lanes; they run right alongside one other.

When it came to hair, the women showed us versatility, tradition, and ease. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone kept things sleek and powerful, switching it up with a high bun and a low bun from one day to the next. It’s gave, “I’m here to handle business.”

Beatrice Chebet of Team Kenya leaned into twists, bringing texture and dimension to the track. And she wasn’t alone—sprinter Noah Lyles also rocked twists. His blonde version gave us a glimpse into how men are embracing the culture, too.

Tara Davis-Woodhall stayed true to her signature look: long braids flowing as she celebrated with the national flag after competing in the Women’s Long Jump Final. And Shafiqua Maloney turned heads with her short, bald hairstyle painted in vibrant shades of blue, yellow, and green—a walking celebration of culture and confidence.

The nails and glam were equally unmatched. Sha’Carri Richardson, after blazing through the Women’s 100 Metres Final, flaunted multi-colored long nails. Chebet also stood out on Day 1 with red-and-pink mixed nails, proving the manicure game is global. Lyles even joined in on the fun with his clear polish, showing that glossy nails are not just for the women.

Beyond nails, Amber Anning of Team Great Britain made sure her lips were on point before the Women’s 400 Metres Final. Popping and polished, a small but powerful ritual of self-assurance. And Melissa Jefferson-Wooden of Team USA sealed her iconic 100 Metres Final win with lashes that fluttered as boldly as her stride, plus long nails that looked as unstoppable as her finish.

Here are our favorite beauty moments from the 2025 World Championships In Tokyo.