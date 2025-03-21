Black Women Perfumers On The Power Of Crafting Fragrances

Composite by India Espy-Jones

Oh, the sweet possibilities of a great perfume. It’s an unseen accessory that can preserve memories, awaken the senses, and even disarm people with its delightful (or off-putting) smell. For years, Black women have been quietly shaking up the fragrance space, crafting avant-garde, thought-provoking, and captivating scented art. Not to mention, all of this is often done from the sidelines, yet never lacking in impact.

Intrigued by the emotional power of scent, we went straight to the experts to learn more. Here, four Black women perfumers from different walks of life share their passion for scent and how it enriches their personal self-care rituals.

Fragrance as an Act of Self-Love

“Beautiful scent wafting around you—that’s a luxury,” says Lakenda Wallace, the Oakland-based perfumer behind Modern Peasant. Her vegan, synthetic-free, all-natural fragrance line is more than just a collection—it’s a culmination of over 25 years of exploring scent, which she calls a sacred passion and way of life. “It’s one of those luxuries that’s actually fed my life in a really important emotional way,” she adds. Wallace, who refers to her line as “scents for sensitive people,” came to this philosophy after suffering from severe migraines caused by synthetic-laden perfumes.

While living in San Francisco during the late ’90s, Wallace found solace in the healing power of aromatherapy, Reiki, and meditation. The experience was transformative, sparking a ritual she lovingly calls her “gratitude practice. “I wasn’t feeling very loved and I didn’t know I was lovable at the time. So I started doing these deep meditations in a rose bath and then using rose oil,” she shares. “It smelled like a reward to me. It smells light, it smells beautiful.” After each bath, Wallace would express thanks to her body—her legs, her feet, for carrying her through the day—while lathering herself in oils and a medley of rose scents. “You can be your own divine lover,” she says, echoing the essence of her oil-based perfume, Divine Lover—a rich bouquet of rose, tuberose, jasmine, and a whisper of bergamot.

Wherever you are on your fragrance journey, Wallace encourages the simple yet profound power of scent. “Use that sense of smell. Stop and smell the flowers,” she says. “It may seem like you don’t have time for that—yeah, you do. You have time to take a deep breath, smell something beautiful, and give your brain a moment of calm. And if you can, smell more natural things than synthetic.”

Scent and the Black Diaspora: A Love Story

Most mornings, Elle N., founder of BlackPerfumers.com and BlackPerfumersDirectory.com, wakes up with a blend of scents lingering in her mind. As the New Orleans-based perfumer begins her day, stepping into her scent room is a must. It’s a sacred space where she can fully immerse herself in her passion for collecting and researching ingredients from the Black diaspora.

“Anything I’m wearing usually has a combination of ingredients from a region tied to the Black diaspora that I’m exploring,” she says, mentioning Omumbiri from the Himba tribe in Namibia and Karo Karounde, native to Africa, which she describes as having a bubblegum scent with an “incense vibe.”

It’s not the typical self-care ritual like bubble baths or face masks, but for Elle, it’s a precious form of memory work. It’s how she nurtures both herself and her craft, blending relaxation with purpose in a way that feels all her own.

“How can fragrance open up our lost memory in relation to culture?” she reflects, considering how scent can help fill the gaps in our cultural consciousness, fragmented by historical oppression. “I wonder if, through connecting with scent and reacquainting ourselves with certain ingredients and aromatics, we can start to fill in those gaps.” Another key aspect of Elle’s self-care is brainstorming and communal dreaming with peers like Ezra-Lloyd Jackson, the perfumer and creative director behind deya, about the concept of diasporic perfumery. One exciting idea from the discussions? A diasporic fragrance wheel, featuring notes that resonate with Black communities around the world—think plantain, sorrel, and other familiar cultural touchpoints connected to scent.

No matter the setting, fragrance remains a special part of Elle’s daily self-care and her overall human experience. “I’m always using a scent for something around the house—to cleanse, to set a mood, or to heal,” she says, reflecting on its role in her routine. “When you work with fragrance with intention—whether it’s an aromatherapist helping someone to heal or using scent to beautify—it can be something so invisible, yet so powerful.”

Turning Scents into Stories of Self

For Jordan Lee Cook, it all started in “a green-doored bungalow on the westside of Detroit,” where her passion for writing and fragrance first took root. Now, as the owner of Loomen Labs, a cozy perfume bar in Philadelphia, Cook has spent years blending scents like a personal self-care ritual—proof that sometimes, the sweetest things start in the most unexpected places.

During a tumultuous period marked by a broken engagement, heartbreak, and eventually new love, Cook poured her emotions and vulnerability into creating an immersive fragrance collection paired with a book of poetry, all under her lifestyle brand, Love, Jour. It’s a full-circle moment, she reflects, recalling her childhood days spent writing fiction about one day escaping her city. “At 22, having just called off my engagement in February of 2022, I packed a carry-on bag of essential oils I typically use to shy away my anxiety and just enough ink for my fountain pen, and ran away from my problems in Philadelphia to Toronto.” What followed were moments of laughter, tears, and unforgettable memories—and from all that, the Love, Jour fragrances were born.

Through Cook’s prose, the fragrance diary offers a glimpse into her inner world during those deeply personal moments, adding rich context to each scent in the collection. “I’ve been wearing 14 a lot lately,” she says, referring to the vanilla-forward fragrance that weaves a story of desire. “It’s a very warm scent… a little creamy, with those cozy, Christmas winter-y notes.”

Passing Down the Scents of Love: Multi-Generational Traditions

For Kabrea Thomas, the perfumer behind Signature Scents by Hand, an online fragrance shop based in NYC, self-care is about nurturing both mind and body. Sometimes, that means meditating and simply being in the moment. Aromatherapy adds another layer, especially since Thomas’s perfumes are crafted by hand with natural, vegan-friendly ingredients. “When you inhale certain scents, when you hear certain notes, they bring peace, light, and energy,” she says. On rough days, just one spritz of ‘Yours’ brings her back to the present, creating a moment to breathe. “The sweet softness of it makes me really happy. There’s just something about fragrance that energizes and revives me.”

Fragrance is also at the heart of a special self-care tradition Thomas shares with her daughter. Each day, before heading out, Thomas checks in with her daughter about which scent she’s in the mood for. “I’ll ask, ‘Okay, mama, which fragrance do you want to wear today?’ She has a small collection on her dresser, and she picks what she wants. Then, I’ll put it in a bottle for her. It’s a practice I’m creating for both of us—a daily ritual we can share, with aromatherapy included.”

In a crowded industry, Signature Scents by Hand is making its mark. Along with their signature scents, they offer custom blends for those who crave something totally unique. And for the astrology lovers? A zodiac collection that’s as thoughtful as it is fragrant, with blends crafted for each of the 12 signs. Perfect for treating yourself or gifting. Fragrance created by fragrance lovers who are also perfumers just hits different, and Signature Scents by Hand makes it easy to become a repeat customer. Natural, custom, and unique—delivered straight to your door? Chef’s kiss.