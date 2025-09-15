HomeBeauty

Black Stars Turned Heads With Their Red Carpet Glam At The Emmy 2025 Emmy Awards

We saw everything from blonde short hair to golden eyeshadow take over the red carpet at this year's Primetime Emmy Awards.
By Larry Stansbury ·
The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards are officially here. In addition to celebrating top talent in the world of television, you know we had to take in every beauty moment on the carpet. Awards season has always been a stage for glam, but this year’s red carpet feels especially focused on self expression.

Ashley Nicole Black stunned with a minimal beat that proved less is definitely more with a sleek winged liner, fluttery lashes, and a classic brown-lined lip. Nischelle Turner kept it effortlessly chic with just lipstick and a pop of copper shadow. A reminder that sometimes, that’s all you need to shine.

Comedian Ryan Ken lived up to his golden energy with eyeshadow that glowed and pink highlighter dusted across his cheeks. Then, Janine Rubenstein leaned all the way into her “President Barbie” era, serving an all-pink makeup moment that was equal parts playful and powerful.

On the hair front, short styles and updos dominated the night. Mona Kosar Abdi turned heads with a soft bob styled in loose curls at the ends. Meanwhile, Tracy Ifeachor embraced pure Black girl magic, letting her natural afro command the spotlight. Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Phaedra Parks tapped into old Hollywood glamor—giving us a Marilyn Monroe moment with her platinum blonde cropped ‘do. But for those who wanted length, Krys Marshall brought the drama with sleek, waist-grazing strands that were parted down the middle—and nothing short of timeless.

Below for our favorite beauty looks from the 77th Emmy Awards red carpet.

Black Stars Turned Heads On The Emmy Awards Red Carpet
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 14: Angela Bassett attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Black Stars Turned Heads On The Emmy Awards Red Carpet
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 14: Quinta Brunson attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Black Stars Turned Heads On The Emmy Awards Red Carpet
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 14: Janelle James attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images)
Black Stars Turned Heads On The Emmy Awards Red Carpet
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 14: Natasha Rothwell attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
Black Stars Turned Heads On The Emmy Awards Red Carpet
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 14: Mychal-Bella Bowman attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)
Black Stars Turned Heads On The Emmy Awards Red Carpet
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 14: Skye P. Marshall attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Black Stars Turned Heads On The Emmy Awards Red Carpet
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 14: Aliyah Mastin attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)
Black Stars Turned Heads On The Emmy Awards Red Carpet
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 14: Nischelle Turner attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)
Black Stars Turned Heads On The Emmy Awards Red Carpet
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 14: Mona Kosar Abdi attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage)
Black Stars Turned Heads On The Emmy Awards Red Carpet
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 14: Krys Marshall attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)
Black Stars Turned Heads On The Emmy Awards Red Carpet
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 14: Tracy Ifeachor attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Black Stars Turned Heads On The Emmy Awards Red Carpet
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 14: Ashley Nicole Black attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Black Stars Turned Heads On The Emmy Awards Red Carpet
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 14: Janine Rubenstein attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)
Black Stars Turned Heads On The Emmy Awards Red Carpet
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 14: Zuri Hall attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)
Black Stars Turned Heads On The Emmy Awards Red Carpet
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 14: Bresha Webb attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)
Black Stars Turned Heads On The Emmy Awards Red Carpet
Ryan Ken at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Black Stars Turned Heads On The Emmy Awards Red Carpet
Phaedra Parks at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)