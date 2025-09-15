Black Stars Turned Heads On The Emmy Awards Red Carpet

Getty Images

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards are officially here. In addition to celebrating top talent in the world of television, you know we had to take in every beauty moment on the carpet. Awards season has always been a stage for glam, but this year’s red carpet feels especially focused on self expression.

Ashley Nicole Black stunned with a minimal beat that proved less is definitely more with a sleek winged liner, fluttery lashes, and a classic brown-lined lip. Nischelle Turner kept it effortlessly chic with just lipstick and a pop of copper shadow. A reminder that sometimes, that’s all you need to shine.

Comedian Ryan Ken lived up to his golden energy with eyeshadow that glowed and pink highlighter dusted across his cheeks. Then, Janine Rubenstein leaned all the way into her “President Barbie” era, serving an all-pink makeup moment that was equal parts playful and powerful.

On the hair front, short styles and updos dominated the night. Mona Kosar Abdi turned heads with a soft bob styled in loose curls at the ends. Meanwhile, Tracy Ifeachor embraced pure Black girl magic, letting her natural afro command the spotlight. Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Phaedra Parks tapped into old Hollywood glamor—giving us a Marilyn Monroe moment with her platinum blonde cropped ‘do. But for those who wanted length, Krys Marshall brought the drama with sleek, waist-grazing strands that were parted down the middle—and nothing short of timeless.

Below for our favorite beauty looks from the 77th Emmy Awards red carpet.